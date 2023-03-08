© Attila Husejnow/Sopa Images/Rex/Shutterstock



Poland's ruling Law & Justice party has come under fire over the death of an opposition MP's 15-year-old son, who killed himself after a report by a state-run radio station led to his identification as the victim of a paedophile.The Polish parliament, the Sejm, stood for a minute's silence on Tuesday during the funeral of Mikolaj Filiks. His mother, Magdalena Filiks, an MP from Poland's main opposition party, Civic Platform, said last week that he had died in February.In its report in December, the radioThe story, widely relayed by other state media, has caused uproar in Poland,and has campaigned against LGBT rights., the former Polish prime minister and European Council president, tweeted his promise to "hold PiS to account for every villainy, for all human harm and tragedies they have caused while in power".Radosław Sikorski, a Polish MEP and former cabinet minister, said the case showed the extent of cooperation between prosecutors and the PiS-run media, addingSzymon Hołownia, the leader of the opposition party Poland 2050, said there were "no words today that could bring solace". He added: "However, there will come - let no one doubt it - a time of reckoning for those whose words bring death."The journalist concerned, Tomasz Duklanowski, has reportedly said he broadcast the story to show it "wasn't just the Catholic church" that covered up child abuse.The government, which is embroiled in a long-running row with the EU over rule of law issues including media freedom, says its policy is a proportionate response to what it claims is a media environment skewed in favour of its liberal opponents.Government supporters have accused the opposition of playing up the tragedy. The education minister, Przemysław Czarnek, told state television TVP that it was "detrimental to society" that the case had not been reported earlier."The very people who shout so loudly about the fight against paedophilia are hiding paedophiles in their ranks," Czarnek said.Prosecutors are investigating the death and the National Broadcasting Council has launched an inquiry aimed at establishing whether the station broadcast content "enabling the identification of child victims, which grossly endangered their welfare".