© Serwis Rzeczypospolitej Polskiej (under CC BY-NC-ND 3.0 PL)



or

According to Polish Ambassador to France Jan Emeryk Rosciszewski, a situation may arise in which Poland would have to directly enter the Russia-Ukraine war."It is not NATO, Poland or Slovakia that are exerting more and more pressure, but Russia, which has invaded Ukraine. Russia that is usurping its territories. Russia that is killing its people. And Russia that kidnaps Ukrainian children," the 57-year-old ambassador told French broadcaster LCI on Sunday evening.In a statement on Sunday, the Polish Embassy in France wrote: "If you listen carefully to the entire conversation, it becomes clear that no direct involvement of Poland in the conflict was announced, but only warned about the consequences thatThe embassy stressed in its statement that Ambassadorin Russia's war against Ukraine.Rosciszewski took office as Poland's ambassador to France in April 2022. Previously, he worked in the banking and insurance industry.