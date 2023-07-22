putin

In Warsaw, they forgot that Poland, thanks to Stalin, received a lot of western lands. This was stated on July 21 by Russian President Vladimir Putin during an operational meeting with permanent members of the Russian Security Council.

Russian President Vladimir Putin commented on the words of the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service, Sergei Naryshkin, that Poland is considering the introduction of troops into the territory of Western Ukraine. The head of state noted that if the Polish units enter, for example, Lviv, then they will remain there, and they will remain forever.

Putin reminded that there would be nothing new in these actions of Poland. Indeed, after the defeat of Germany and its allies in the First World War, the Polish units occupied Lvov and the surrounding lands, which then belonged to Austria-Hungary.

In 1920, Poland captured part of Lithuania - the Vilna region, the territory around modern Vilnius. "It seems that together with the Lithuanians they fought against the so-called 'Russian imperialism', and as soon as the opportunity arose, they immediately 'chopped off' a piece of land from their neighbors," Putin said.

After that, Poland agreed with Hitler on the division of Czechoslovakia as a result of the Munich Agreement.

In the 20-30s of the last century, in the so-called Eastern Kresy of Poland - and this is the territory of Western Ukraine, Western Belarus and part of Lithuania - harsh Polonization and assimilation of local residents was carried out, national cultures and Orthodoxy were suppressed, Putin added.

The Russian leader noted how such an aggressive policy ended for Poland - the tragedy of 1939, when it was thrown by the Western allies to "devour" the German military machine and actually lost its independence and statehood. Poland was able to restore its statehood to a large extent thanks to the Soviet Union.

"And it was precisely thanks to the Soviet Union, thanks to Stalin's position that Poland received significant lands in the West, the lands of Germany. That's right, the western territories of today's Poland are Stalin's gift to the Poles. Have our friends in Warsaw forgotten about this? We will remind you," Putin said.

Putin instructed Naryshkin to closely monitor Poland's actions in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the director of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service, Sergei Naryshkin, to closely monitor Poland's plans regarding Ukraine. He said this at a meeting with permanent members of the Security Council of the Russian Federation on July 21