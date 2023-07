Putin instructed Naryshkin to closely monitor Poland's actions in Ukraine

In Warsaw, they forgot that Poland, thanks to Stalin, received a lot of western lands. This was stated on July 21 by Russian President Vladimir Putin during an operational meeting with permanent members of the Russian Security Council.Russian President Vladimir Putin commented on the words of the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service, Sergei Naryshkin, that Poland is considering the introduction of troops into the territory of Western Ukraine. The head of state noted that if the Polish units enter, for example, Lviv, then they will remain there, and they will remain forever.Putin reminded that there would be nothing new in these actions of Poland. Indeed, after the defeat of Germany and its allies in the First World War, the Polish units occupied Lvov and the surrounding lands, which then belonged to Austria-Hungary.In 1920, Poland captured part of Lithuania - the Vilna region, the territory around modern Vilnius.Putin said.After that, Poland agreed with Hitler on the division of Czechoslovakia as a result of the Munich Agreement."And it was precisely thanks to the Soviet Union,Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the director of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service, Sergei Naryshkin, to closely monitor Poland's plans regarding Ukraine. He said this at a meeting with permanent members of the Security Council of the Russian Federation on July 21