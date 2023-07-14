© Global Look Press / dpa / Robert Michael

Berlin must "immediately" stop using "coercive measures" against visiting Russian citizens and explain why it has been seizing Russian private cars, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday. The demand comes as German Customs Service staff continue the practice at the country's borders.Zakharova told the Russian journal Mezhdunarodnaya Zhizn."We consider the developments an abuse of power against our citizens and their property," the spokeswoman said, calling the customs actions "a direct consequence of Russophobia, which is being widely spread by Brussels."German customs officials confirmed to newspaper Berliner Zeitung that Russian automobiles had been seized in line with what they called the EU sanctions regulations. "Goods that are subject to embargo prohibitions can be secured or confiscated," a spokesman told the paper. The official also cited an EU regulation dating back to 2014 as a justification for the customs actions."Passenger cars and other motor vehicles are [registered] there and are therefore fundamentally a subject to the ban," he added. Motorists entering Germany in cars with Russian license plates can now not only have their vehicles seized but may also be slapped with a heavy fine for unauthorized entry, Berliner Zeitung reported.The Russian embassy in Berlin has lodged a protest with the German Foreign Ministry, Zakharova said, adding that a demand has been made for the customs agency to cease such practices immediately and for those affected to be compensated for financial losses and moral damages.The German Foreign Ministry has not commented on the situation so far.