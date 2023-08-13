© AP



Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi has reportedly rejected multiple requests from the United States to send arms and military equipment to Ukraine.The New York-based Wall Street Journal reported on Friday that US Secretary of Defense LloydThe American daily said Washington had asked Cairo to provide Kiev with artillery shells, antitank missiles, air defense systems and small arms, but Egyptian officialsIt added that since Austin's meeting with the Egyptian president, sfor Cairo to follow through on the request to no avail.The rebuff of Washington's requests comesAnother batch of leaked documents revealed that EgyptWhileDespite having a long-standing diplomatic and military relationship with Russia,Ever since the beginning of the war last February, Western countries, led by the United States, have been levying sanctions against Russia while pouring tens of billions of dollars worth of advanced weapons into Ukraine - steps that Moscow says would only complicate the standing situation and prolong the hostilities.Moscow says it started the war in order to defend the pro-Russian population in the eastern Ukrainian regions of Luhansk and Donetsk against persecution by Kiev, and also to "de-Nazify" its neighbor.Russia maintains that the West's anti-Russian agendas, including its eagerness for inclusion of Ukraine in NATO - and, therefore, the Western military alliance's expansion right up to Russia's borders - forced Moscow to launch the war on Kiev.Back in June, the Kremlin warned that any supply of long-range missiles to Kiev by its Western backers would lead to a further round of "spiraling tension" in the ongoing conflict.