© STR/AFP via Getty Images



What it means

Why it matters

Know more

Egypt has decided to issue bond's denominated in China's currency, the yuan. Egyptian Finance Minister Mohamed Maait said at a press conference today that Egypt will issue $1.5 and $2 billion's worth of the yuan-denominated bonds, multiple Arabic-language media outlets reported.Bonds are a financial security that represent a government's obligation to repay the bond buyers. Government typically use bonds to help finance expenses. In this instance, Egypt will issue bonds with a monetary value denominated in yuan, as opposed to Egyptian pounds or US dollars.The US dollar is the world's reserve currency, and is widely used in the Middle East, including for bond issuances. However,The bonds also have importance in regard to Egypt's economic situationThe Egyptian government is currently working to reduce its budget deficit as a result. The Ministry of Finance also said today it plans to issue Egyptian pound-denominated bonds worth $600 million , according to local media.The yuan bonds have been in the works for some time. Maait announced his intention to issue bonds in yuan back in May alongside the Chinese ambassador in Cairo.Egypt's ally the United Arab Emirates (UAE) started issuing bonds for the first time last year, opting to use US dollars.