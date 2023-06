© The Cradle



Egypt is planning to drop the US dollar in bilateral trade with several member states of the BRICS group of emerging economies, Egyptian Supply Minister Ali Moselhy revealed on 12 June., which also includes Brazil and South Africa."There are discussions so that we can trade in local currencies of countries like India, Russia, or China," Moselhy told Reuters on Monday after debunking reports that a credit line had been opened with India.The news was followed by an announcement from Russia's ambassador to Egypt, Georgy Borisenko , who on 14 June said Cairo has officially applied to join BRICS.BRICS officials say thatare among the countries that have formally applied to join.In recent months, BRICS outpaced the gross domestic product (GDP) of the US-led G7 in terms of purchasing power parity.Bloomberg estimated in April that the BRICS nations would soon contribute 32.1 percent of global economic growth, compared to the G7's 29.9 percent, based on the most recent IMF figures.Presidents from BRICS member states are set to discuss the group's expansion during a summit in South Africa in August. The, experiencing a sharp surge in inflation over the last year following several waves of currency devaluations. Geopolitical tensions have also prompted foreign investors to pull about $20 billion out of Egypt's financial markets.