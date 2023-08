© Twitter / @SarahAshtonLV

The outlet has removed a reference to "Western mercenaries" after a former US journalist representing Ukraine's army demanded an apology.Sarah Ashton-Cirillo ended the boycott campaign on Thursday afternoon, hours after it began, citing CNN's "rapid response" to her public complaint earlier in the day.Ashton-Cirillo had posted a video message on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, denouncing CNN and its diplomatic editor, Nic Robertson. "Nic Robertson, you referred to us as foreign mercenaries. There's nothing further from the truth, nor further from the legal definition."The former freelance journalist, who joined Ukraine's military last year, also chided Robertson for failing to respond to emails complaining about his choice of words.Ironically, Ashton-Cirillo was criticized in October 2022 for recording a video of herself with a dead body visible in the background as she reported on a missile strike in Kiev. Last week, Ashton-Cirillo caused another stir on social media by referring to Russian soldiers as inhuman.Nevertheless, Ashton-Cirillo claimed to take the high road in condemning CNN: "Ultimately, we cannot have our lives at risk to spite your desire to have clicks and views. Free press matters. Ethical journalism matters more."