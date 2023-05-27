© Unknown



Western countries are forcing Kiev to present tactical successes on the battlefield regardless of the cost to human lives and "pumping" the country full of weapons and fighters, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu has claimed.Speaking at a meeting of the council of defense ministers of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in Minsk on Thursday, the Russian minister said the value ofin military operations in the country.He also claimed that Kiev's tactics have evolved to include terrorist methods of confrontation, including sabotage and high-profile killings."The most tense situation today has developed in the Eastern European region. The West is forcing the Kiev regime, regardless of losses, to show tactical successes and willingness to fight 'to the last Ukrainian' and pumping it with weapons," Shoigu said.He claimed that this would only lead to further escalation and prolong the conflict. Shoigu suggested that this was being done intentionally and that NATO had been using the Ukraine crisis as an excuse to build up its military capabilities and modernize its infrastructure in Central and Eastern Europe.On Thursday, Shoigu also spoke with his Belarusian counterpart Viktor Khrenin. During their meeting, he explained thatand that NATO's military activity had taken a "most aggressive direction."In response to the West's "increasingly aggressive rhetoric" and joint "nuclear missions," which involve drills on deploying weapons of mass destruction,Shoigu explained that control over the weapons remains in Moscow's hands, but noted that "additional measures" could be taken going forward in order to ensure the security of the Union State of Russia and Belarus.