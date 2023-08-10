The additional cases that were referred to the feds in the second quarter of this year brought the number of investigation requests up to 39 for 2023, according to the FAA.
The nearly two-dozen cases that could lead to criminal charges date back to as late as December 2021 and early as April of this year.
One of the two April cases involved a passenger who had to be restrained in handcuffs after yelling, cursing and throwing objects at passengers, the FAA alleged.
The more jaw-dropping and unnerving accusations included a passenger trying to break the cockpit in Feb. 2023, the sexual assault of female passengers in Jan. 2023 cases and airdropping a bomb threat to fellow travelers in Oct. 2022, the FAA said.
Two passengers allegedly attacked a fellow flier on a June 2022 flight and a passenger assaulted a flight attendant in Jan. 2023, the FAA said.
And another passenger allegedly sexually and physically assaulted an unaccompanied minor in July 2022.
Some other troublesome behavior listed included passengers vaping, smoking in the plane's bathroom or downing their own alcohol according to the FAA.
Comment: They want to get the FBI involved for people smoking in the bathroom or sneaking in their own booze? Sounds a little over-kill compared to breaking into the cockpit, sexual assaults, or bomb threats, no?
"Unruly behavior poses serious safety concerns for passengers and crew alike, which is why we are addressing this issue aggressively," US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in a statement.
"If you act out on an airplane, you can face criminal prosecution and fines up to $37,000 per violation."
More than 270 cases have been sent to the FBI since late 2021 to ensure lousy fliers face criminal charges when warranted, the FAA noted.
