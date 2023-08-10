The Federal Aviation Administration is calling on the FBI to investigate 22 more out-of-control plane passengers for offenses including sexual assault, making bomb threats and trying to break into a cockpit.One of the two April cases involved a passenger who had to be restrained in handcuffs after yelling, cursing and throwing objects at passengers, the FAA alleged.Two passengers allegedly attacked a fellow flier on a June 2022 flight and a passenger assaulted a flight attendant in Jan. 2023, the FAA said."Unruly behavior poses serious safety concerns for passengers and crew alike, which is why we are addressing this issue aggressively," US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in a statement."If you act out on an airplane, you can face criminal prosecution and fines up to $37,000 per violation."More than 270 cases have been sent to the FBI since late 2021 to ensure lousy fliers face criminal charges when warranted, the FAA noted.