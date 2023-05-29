A man who opened an emergency exit door while a plane was hundreds of feet above the ground told police he did it because he felt 'suffocated'.Horrifying videoas it descended towards the South Korean city of Daegu on Friday.Children began shaking with fear and crying when the door of the Asiana Airlines plane opened suddenly, witnesses said.safely at Daego airport at 12.40pm local time with the door still open.A 33-year-old man told police that he felt 'suffocated' aftefor opening the plane door when the aircraft, from opening the door but were unsuccessful, the Transport Ministry said.'Police are questioning him jointly with the land and transport ministry over aviation safety laws violations,' the ministry said.'Under these laws, a person who opens a plane door without authorisation is subject to a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.'The planein the city of Ulsan, had departed from the island of Jeju when the door opened.Video shows wind ripping through the open door, with fabric seat-backs and passengers' hair flapping wildly as some people shouted in shock.Another video shows two male passengers, wearing their seatbelts, wincing as the wind ripped around them while they gripped onto the armrests of their seats.A 44-year-old passenger told Yonhap that it was 'chaos' on the flight after the door was opened.'It was chaosand flight attendants calling out for doctors on board through broadcasting while others were running down the aisle in panic,' the passenger said.'I thought the plane was blowing up. I thought I was going to die like this.'South Korea's aviation industry has a solid track record for safety, experts say.Asiana, which was established in 1988 as a rival to flag carrier Korean Air, was involved in a major crash in San Francisco in July 2013.At that time, Asiana Flight 214 from Seoul clipped a sea wall with its landing gear, then crashed and burst into flames, killing three people and leaving 182 injured.And while it is rare for a plane door to open while the aircraft is mid-air, it has happened before.The pilot made a rapid emergency landing at Magan in the Siberian region of Yakutsk, and all on board were 'safe' despite the intense cold in the cabin.