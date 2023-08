Introduction

credible evidence is presented of a world power elite intent on gaining absolute control over the planet and its natural resources, including its subservient 'human resources'

The Privately Owned Banking System Bleeds the Productive Capacity/Profit of Nations

Some authors and independent researchers (See Endnote 5) have estimated that the Rothschilds banking family alone is worth over $100 trillion

The Central Banking System Exerts Vast Control Over the World Economy

How the US Fell into the Hands of the International Usurocracy During the Civil War After 1863

Wars are made to create debts.

War is the highest form of sabotage, the most atrocious form of sabotage.

A nation that will not get itself into debt drives the usurers to fury

The Federal Reserve Act of 1913 - A Private Banking Coup

The Federal Reserve Is an Independent, Privately-owned Corporation

The Trick of Usury and Inflation Further Explained

The Debt-Money System Has Detrimental Consequences

Virtually Every National Government of the World Owes Vast Amounts of Debt

The system is designed so the total debt can never be repaid.

The Illusion of "Owning the World"

*

My book Demonic Economics and the Tricks of the Bankers lists systemic aspects of the banking, monetary, and economic system that are not taught in the schools and universities of the world, and are rarely discussed on corporate owned news and media networks. Knowledge of these topics is absolutely essential for everyone in the world that wishes to understand how the economic world 'actually' works and why worldwide society is in perpetual debt while the vast resources of human productivity and of nature are continually exploited by a small group of people that control these systems.Over decades the power to create money has resulted in the power to own, control and manipulate the assets of the material world, as well media and politics. Representative democracy under capitalism as currently implemented in much of the world, is an illusion - it is money that controls the economic world. Those that control the money creation process wield the power to control the corporate media and own the material world, regardless of which political party is elected, or which system is utilised (capitalism, socialism, communism, etc). Those that control the money creation process wield the power to control the corporate media and own the material world, regardless of which political party is elected, or which system is utilised (capitalism, socialism, communism, etc)."It is well enough that people of the nation do not understand our banking and monetary system, for if they did, I believe there would be a revolution before tomorrow morning." -(1863-1947), Founder of Ford Motor Company"One feature of banking that cries out for reform is "fractional reserve banking", i.e. the practice whereby private banks...are in effect coining their own money and putting it into circulation... This is basically fraudulent and unjust; the banks are in effect issuing their own counterfeit money." -, an Associate Professor in quantum chemistry at the University of Copenhagen"Banking institutions are more dangerous to our liberties than private armies. If the American people ever allow private banks to control the issue of their currency... the banks... will deprive the people of all their property" -"Whoever controls the volume of money in any country is absolute master of all industry and commerce... when you realise that the entire system is very easily controlled, one way or another, by a few powerful men at the top, you will not have to be told how periods of inflation and depression originate." -, 20th President of the U.S., assassinated in 1881.".. a network of private bankers has taken over control of the international money system...... Economic means have long been used to spark wars, as a pretext and prelude for the money power to stock and restock the armaments and infrastructure of both sides." -, M.Sc., American Bankers Association Graduate School of Banking London School of Economics"The real truth of the matter is, as you and I know, that a financial element in the large centers has owned the government ever since the days of Andrew Jackson." -, November 23, 1933, in a letter to Colonel Edward Mandell HouseTake it away from them but leave them the power to create money, and, with the flick of a pen they will create enough money to buy it back again... if you want to continue to be the slaves of the bankers and pay the cost of your own slavery, then let bankers continue to create money and control credit." -, Director of the Bank of England and the second richest man in Britain in the 1920s"The goal is control., and they want all of our politicians addicted to the huge financial contributions that they funnel into their campaigns. Since the elite also own all of the big media companies, the mainstream media never lets us in on the secret that there is something fundamentally wrong with the way that our system works." -(worked in the legal department of the World Bank for more than 20 years and was Senior Counsel when she was fired for blowing the whistle on the corruption. See Endnote 1)"Have you ever wondered why Canada is in debt ? have you ever wondered why the government forces Canadians to pay so many taxes ? have you ever wondered why the bankers from the largest private banks are becoming wealthier and rest of us are not ? have you ever wondered why the gross national debt is over 800 billion dollars or why we are spending over 160 million dollars a day on the interest of the national debt ? that's 60 billion dollars a year,.." -explains why her homeland, Canada, and most of the world, is in debt. April 27, 2012 at the Public Banking in America Conference, Philadelphia, PA. (See Endnote 2)"When a bank makes a loan, it simply adds to the borrower's deposit account in the bank by the amount of the loan. The money is not taken from anyone else's deposit; it was not previously paid into the bank by anyone. It's new money, created by the bank..." -, Secretary of the Treasury under Eisenhower, 1959."A major portion of the money created by banks today has originated with the monetization of home mortgages. The borrower thinks he is borrowing pre-existing funds, when (however) the bank is just turning his promise to repay into an asset secured by real propertyand if he defaults, the bank winds up with the house, although the money advanced to purchase it was created out of thin air." -, Author of the book 'The Web of Debt'"The Bankers Opt to Rule the World. There is afoot, a brilliant, albeit treacherous, scheme to control ALL the people and ALL the property of ALL the world.... World domination via confiscation of your $$$ is already on tap... Bretton Woods Agreement - 1944 This was the birth of the International Monetary Fund and from there all the foreign agencies - CIA, FBI, IRS, BAR - control everything via the 14th Amendment citizen - those who contract to become US citizens as opposed to remaining Sovereign Americans. The sole creation of these agencies was for the purpose of collecting the debt... All those industrialists, those bankers, whose names you've heard a million times, Rockefellers, Rothschild, Morgan, etc.... Congress was the creator of money and somehow congress was 'talked into'... handing this responsibility over to a private corporation owned and operated by these banksters... they literally destroyed the United States of America and every country which fell like dominoes thereafter once the corporation called USA was founded." - Author,(listed with kind permission)"One feature of banking that cries out for reform is "fractional reserve banking", i.e. the practice whereby private banks...are in effect coining their own money and putting it into circulation, a prerogative that ought to be reserved for governments. Under the system of fractional reserve banking,This is basically fraudulent and unjust; the banks are in effect issuing their own counterfeit money. When the economy contracts instead of expanding, the effect of fractional reserve banking is still worse." - John Scales Avery, an Associate Professor in quantum chemistry at the University of Copenhagen, and a member of the group that received the Nobel Peace Prize in 1995 (See Endnote 3)"The ... bankers rule the world through debt, which is money they create out of nothing. They need world government to ensure no country defaults or tries to overthrow them. As long as private bankers, instead of governments, create money the human race is doomed. These bankers and their allies have bought everything and everyone." -Author"Governments everywhere are in debt, who are they in debt to? The answer is. The 'cruel hoax' is that governments are in debt for money created on a computer screen, money they could have created themselves." -, Author the book 'The Web of Debt'"Powerful industrialists and bankers essentially bribed the politicians in almost every country of the world into giving up their Constitutionally-protected right to print notes for the Treasury.There was, once upon a time - for example, Colonial Script, gold and silver, Lincoln's Greenbacks... Did you notice that both those presidents were assassinated for creating notes which were not based upon debt? The banksters didn't like this. They had a monopoly on the currency and weren't about to let anyone cheat them out of their con game." -, Author (listed with kind permission)The worldwide privately owned banking system bleeds a significant portion of the capacity/profit of nations. This occurs via the governments of the world paying vast amounts of interest to international banks on debt-money loans and other mechanisms. For example, Ireland has been paying between €6 to 10 billion per annum in interest payments on the national debt. As a trading entity the country was making a profit of around €40 billion per annum, i.e., up to 25% of the nations' profits have been going directly to the privately owned international finance institutions as interest on debt-money that was originally created from nothing. The cruel hoax is that governments could create that money themselves., a sum which vastly surpasses the fortunes of the corporate billionaires on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. It is very difficult to verify such estimates.in magazines since according to Bloomberg "the wealth of many families like the Rothschilds and Rockefellers is too diversified and diffuse to value. Bloomberg said that some dynasties whose fortunes are closely intertwined with government, like the House of Saud, are also too difficult to calculate.", see Endnote 4."Permit me to issue and control the money of a nation, and I care not who makes its laws!" - attributed to Mayer, Banker.As this debt money system and drive for GDP growth continues unabated the Earth's natural resources are plundered and taken essentially, 'for free', by the huge corporate and governmental entities of this flawed economic system. i.e. contemporary economics does not factor in the cost of resource depletion."When a bank makes a loan, it simply adds to the borrower's deposit account in the bank by the amount of the loan. The money is not taken from anyone else's deposit; it was not previously paid into the bank by anyone. It's new money, created by the bank..." -, Secretary of the Treasury under Eisenhower, 1959."The government should create, issue and circulate all the currency and credits needed to satisfy the spending power of the government and the buying power of consumers. By the adoption of these principles the taxpayers will be saved immense sums of interest. Money will cease to be the master and become the servant of humanity." -"The Wall Street dominated New World Order (NWO) Empire is being built by colonizing other countries with foreign loans or investments. When the fish is firmly on the hook, the NWO financial terrorists pull the plug, leaving the unsuspecting victim high and dry. And begging to be rescued. In comes the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Its bailout recipes - privatization, trade, liberalization and other austerity reforms - amount to seizing the target countries' natural resources, and turning them over to the NWO elites - just as surely as the British Empire did by using cruder methods." -, Chronicles Journal, see Endnote 6The Bank for International Settlements (BIS) in Switzerland is the central bank of central banks and is virtually immune to the laws of all national governments. Even Wikipedia admits that it is not accountable to any single national government, see Endnote 7. There are 58 global central banks belonging to the BIS, and it has far more power over the economies of the world economy than any politician does. The central bankers of the world gather for meetings at BIS and make decisions that affect every person in the world, and yet none of us have any say in what goes on. According to Author"The Bank for International Settlements is an organization that was founded by the global elite and it operates for the benefit of the global elite, and it is intended to be one of the key cornerstones of the emerging one world economic system.... [T]he powers of financial capitalism had another far-reaching aim, nothing less than to create a world system of financial control in private hands able to dominate the political system of each country and the economy of the world as a whole... see Endnote 8."In a number of popular pamphlets, first published in 1944, Italian author Ezra Pound, described how the US fell into the hands of the international usurocracy during the civil war after 1863; the suppression of the paper-money issue in Pennsylvania, A.D. 1750; and that these historical events should be considered in relation to World War II. In the pamphlet, America, Roosevelt and the causes of the present war, he states:"This war is part of the secular war between usurers and peasants, between the usurocracy and whomever does an honest day's work with his own brain or hands... Schoolbooks do not disclose the inner workings of banks. The mystery of economics has been more jealously guarded than were ever the mysteries of Eleusis... The basic fact of the history of the U.S.A. is the suppression (aforementioned) of the colonial paper-money, fifty-six years after the foundation of the (private) Bank "of England" (so-called)... the usurers' cunning marked by the foundation of the above-mentioned bank was clearly registered in Paterson's prospectus : "the bank hath benefit of the interest on all moneys which it creates out of nothing...Wars are provoked in succession, deliberately, by the great usurers, in order to create debts, to create scarcity, so that they can extort the interest on these debts, so that they can raise the price of money (i.e., the price of the various monetary units controlled by, or in the possession of, the same usurocrats), altering the prices of the various monetary units when it suits them, raising and lowering the prices of the various foodstuffs when it suits them, completely indifferent to the human victim, to the accumulated treasures of civilization, to the cultural heritage..."Lincoln was assassinated after he made the statement given above...The fact remains that Lincoln had assumed a position in clear opposition to the usurocracy...The meaning of the phrase "It will not do to allow the greenback ... to circulate" is this: private individuals, without any responsibility before the American nation, were able to get control of the nation's money, forcing the people to pay non-official fines and taxes for the sole benefit of this hidden power, the usurocracy. After Lincoln's death the real power in the United States passed from the hands of the official government into those of the Rothschilds and others of their evil combine. The democratic system perished. From that time on it has been useless to speak of the United States as an autonomous entity...As for the system which allowed the national money of the U.S.A. to be controlled by "finance," namely the usurocracy which was then established in London, it is summed up in a letter, dated 25 June, 1863, from the Rothschild firm in London to the firm of Ikleheimer, Morton & Van der Gould in New York, containing the following words : "Very few people "will understand this. Those who do will be occupied "getting profits. The general public will probably not "see it's against their interest."...The details of the Italian and German opposition to the usurocratic conspiracy (prior to WWII) are available...It's so much waste of time to speak of this or that "democracy." The real government was, and is, to be found behind the scenes. The "democratic" system works as follows. Two or more parties, all under orders from the usurocracy, appear before the public. As a matter of form, and to reassure the simpletons, some honest men and one or two independent idealists are allowed to do a little clean work as long as they don't touch the various rackets. The biggest rackets are those of finance and monopolization, including the monopolization of money itself, both within the nation and in combination with the various foreign currencies. When there is a danger of abundance of any, or almost all, commodities, then the usurocracy unleashes a war in order to diminish purchasing-power..."In the pamphlet An Introduction to the Economic Nature of the United States, Ezra Pound states:"Towards the end of the Eighteenth Century the settlers, driven by the desire for Freedom of Conscience, hardened by privations, favoured and betrayed, reached a certain degree of prosperity, thanks to their own hard work and to a sane system of using paper money as a means of exchange that freed them, temporarily, from the pincers of the Bank of England... The Bank of England was based on the discovery that instead of loaning money, the Bank's paper could be put out on loan (with interest)...Usury spoiled the Republic. Usury has been defined as too high an interest on money... Usury however is a cancer, Finance a disease...The usurers act through fraud, falsification, superstitions, habits and, when these methods do not function, they let loose a war. Everything hinges on monopoly, and the particular monopolies hinge round the great illusionistic monetary monopoly... 1834-5: (President) Jackson eliminates the national debt. The United States was left with no debt whatever.""The FED is an independent agency, that means basically that there is no other agency of government which can overrule actions that we take - what relations are (between Chairman of FED and President of the USA) don't frankly matter." -(former FED Chairman). It was enacted on the 23rd Dec 1913 and became known as the Federal Reserve Act. This was a major coup for the international bankers... The government had been under the false impression that the right of government to issue money was not being surrendered to the banks. The establishment of 'the FED' had been sold to government on the basis that government would retain control of the process, but in reality, they did not. The act had been hurriedly signed without proper scrutiny by members of government. According to author, E.H. Brown, it was thought that the right of government to issue money was not being surrendered to the banks, however:"The bill was so obscurely worded that no one really understood its provisions... but. - (See Endnote 9)"President Abraham Lincoln returned to the colonial system of government issued money during the Civil War; but he was assassinated; and the bankers reclaimed control of the money machine. The silent coup of the Wall Street faction culminated with the passage of the Federal Reserve act in 1913, something they achieved by misleading .. wary congressman into thinking the Federal Reserve was actually federal.... Today the debate over who should create the money supply is rarely heard.. few people even realise it is an issue... The puppeteers working the money machine were more visible in the 1890s than they are today, largely because they had not yet succeeded in buying up the media and cornering public opinion." -Author the book 'The Web of Debt'.""The powerful grip of these gentlemen is on the throttle that controls the wheels of credit and on their signal those wheels will turn or stop." The Report (of the Pujo Commission on the Money Trust), goes to show how, through "the vast ramifications of this group" of financiers in the U.S.A. and in foreign countries, the financing of enterprises not approved by the group can be prevented. "Therein, said the Commission, lies the peril of this money power to our progress, far greater than the combined danger of all existing combinations." This group of International Financiers through their control of the Federal Reserve Board and their worldwide ramifications in industry, can and do exert a tremendous influence upon world affairs." -, author of the 1934 book The Alien Menace A Statement of the Case"Never in the history of the World has so much power been vested in a small body of men as in the Federal Reserve Board. These men have the welfare of the world in their hands and they could upset the rest of us either deliberately or by some unconscious action." - Sir Josiah Stamp in an interview with the New York Evening Post"the Federal Reserve Act let powerful bankers usurp the money creation authority in violation of the Constitution's Article I, Section 8, giving only Congress the power to "coin Money (and) regulate the Value thereof". Thereafter, powerful bankers used their control over money, credit and debt for private self-enrichment, bankrolling and colluding with Congress and administrations to implement laws favouring them. As a result, decades of deregulation, outsourcing, economic financialization, and casino capitalism followed, producing asset bubbles, record budget and national debt levels, and depression-sized unemployment..." -, Author of 'How Wall St Fleeces America'The Federal Reserve central bank (known as simply "The FED") is owned by private commercial banks, the largest of which are Citibank and JPMorgan Chase company. These two banks are part of the empires built by JPMorgan and John D. Rockefeller, who orchestrated the Federal Reserve Act in 1913. The 'Federal Reserve' is actually an independent, privately owned corporation. It consists of twelve regional Federal Reserve banks owned by commercial member banks.This astounding fact that privately-owned banks own the shares of the Federal Reserve was proven, evidenced and upheld by a US federal circuit court in the case of Lewis v. United States in 1982, see Endnote 10, where the court said:"Each Federal Reserve Bank is a separate corporation owned by commercial banks in its region. The stock-holding commercial banks elect two thirds of each Bank's nine-member board of directors."Also note the comments of Congressman, Chairman, House Banking and Currency Committee, June 10, 1932:"Some people think the Federal Reserve Banks are U.S. governments institutions. They are not.... These twelve private credit monopolies were deceitfully foisted upon this Country by the bankers who came here from Europe and repaid us our hospitality by undermining our American Institutions... The sack of the United States by the FED is the greatest crime in history. Every effort has been made by the FED to conceal its powers, but the truth is the FED has usurped the government. It controls everything here and it controls all foreign relations. It makes and breaks governments at will." - Congressman Charles McFadden.E.H. Brown, chair of the Public Banking Institute in the U.S. makes the assertion that:"The FED is owned by a consortium of private banks, the biggest of which are Citibank and JPMorgan Chase company. These two mega-banks are the financial cornerstones of the empires built by JPMorgan and John D. Rockefeller, the 'Robber Barons' who orchestrated the Federal Reserve Act in 1913... ", Author the book 'The Web of Debt'."The government should create, issue and circulate all the currency and credits needed to satisfy the spending power of the government and the buying power of consumers. By the adoption of these principles the taxpayers will be saved immense sums of interest. Money will cease to be the master and become the servant of humanity." - President Abraham Lincoln (Lincoln issued government money, but was later assassinated).. They issue and own all the money in the nation. This private banking cartel creates money for the cost of the printing...When the government borrows one billion dollars, it turns over to the bankers an interest-bearing, tax-free government bond and receives that amount in credit. As our banking laws require only a 20 percent reserve, the bankers can create an additional $4 billion in credit and lend it at interest to states, municipalities, businesses, and individuals. All this created "debt money" is LENT into circulation and draws interest until it is paid back to the money changers who got it in the first place for just the cost of printing. Every dollar in currency that you have is a dollar of DEBT, and you are paying interest on it. One billion dollars at 7% pays the bankers $70 million each year and removes that much from circulation. Multiply this by the billions of debt in this country, and you can see the enormity of the crime that is being committed against the nation every year.The only way the interest gets back into circulation is by more and more borrowing from the bankers; otherwise there would soon be NO MONEY in circulation. The debt and the interest go higher just to keep the same amount of money in circulation. This is the sole reason why we have the paradox of poverty in the midst of plenty and why poverty becomes more widespread day by day.. THIS IS INFLATION. Inflation is part and parcel of the debt-usury money system; the system cannot operate without a constant increase in the debt, usury, and INFLATION. These are the seeds of destruction inherent in the Federal Reserve banking system...The Divine law does not permit a debt build-up to be inherited by the next generation, for all debts must be liquidated or cancelled every seventh year. (See Deut. 15:1-4.) Consider our present plight, which is a result of disobeying God's law. How many generations are mortgaged by our national debt?" -, Author of America Needs the Divine Law"Bank profits from this source alone [usury] in the USA, UK, Eurozone and Japan are about $140 billion per year in year (in 2003). It is quite outrageous that the banks should have this power.... That the governments of Western 'democracies' permit the banks to continue to enjoy this massive subsidy, and for this extraordinary privilege to be off the agenda of public debate, is a tribute to the power of the 'elite consensus'." " - Extract from 'The Global Monetocracy' byand(See Endnote 11)"What is usury? If your answer is interest, then you are experiencing cognitive-dyslexia. Usury is the pure exploitation of another's necessity, and its most substantive and significant manifestation in credit and finance is everything that is not the interest...It is not like racketeering. It is racketeering.It is in fact two different but parallel businesses working in tandem. Nominal banking is credit-reinsurance-in-fact, piggy-backing (or vice versa) on a de facto separate business of charging and then further trafficking in 100%-plus application-fees / tribute-payments for access..." - Usury as Cognitive-Dyslexia by Timothy Paul Madden, forensic-financial-economist, and historian of equity, law, and policy"In industrial countries, between 18% (Sweden) and 26% (Japan) of each year's total output is ploughed back into investment projects. If in any year this figure falters, the economy risks entering a downward spiral... Consider what happens if growth slows or stops... the possibility of a downward spiral is a prospect that terrifies governments. That is why - whatever their political colour - governments try to work closely with the business sector. In this way they can ensure that, regardless of any social or environmental damage, the economy continues to grow.or humanity's relationship with Gaia." - Gaian Democracies - Redefining Globalisation and People-power' by Roy Madron and John Jopling (See Endnote 8)"It is obvious that on a finite Earth... economic growth cannot continue indefinitely... Today, as economic growth falters, the defects and injustices of our banking system have come sharply into focus, and light has also been thrown onto the much-too-cosy relationship between banking and government.... " -an Associate Professor in quantum chemistry at the University of CopenhagenVirtually every national government of the world owes vast amounts of debt to the privately owned banking system totalling many trillions of dollars. Canada pays around $60 billion Canadian per annum interest on the national debt; and all countries in the world appear to be in debt (See Endnote 18), except perhaps five countries (See Endnote 12).On June 10, 2020, the national debt in the U.S. exceeded $26 trillion and the interest on the national debt is $378 billion (See Endnote 13). In the U.S. student debt is around 1.2 trillion dollars, about the same as the military budget; personal debt (loans plus credit cards plus mortgages) comes in over 13 trillion. As on 31 December 2019, India's external debt stock totalled US$563.9 billion (See Endnote 14). The national debt of Brazil in 2020 is $1,686 billion (See Endnote 15).. The amount of interest monies received on worldwide debt over decades is obviously staggeringly vast.The total amount of debt is possibly quadrillions (thousands of trillions) according to some if the financial instruments known as derivatives are included.The total debt in the worldwide financial system is always greater than the amount of money in circulation and can never be fully repaid."All money is borrowed into existence - it doesn't exist until someone borrows it. It is debt-based money hence it is not really money since real money is based upon substance - gold, silver etc. If money is borrowed into existence, then that is all that exists...so where is the interest? It doesn't exist. How can it possibly be paid? It can't be (fully) paid because it is not part of what is created. It simply does not exist. The currency we use is based upon our future labour which the Feds have promised to the bankers. It also does not exist yet. Future generations are already enslaved to pay a debt which does not exist." -(See Endnote 96), listed with kind permission.Ultimately, those souls that think they own and control the material world, and believe they are the lord over it, are living in illusion. The word 'dominion' in the Bible [Genesis 1:26] appears to have been misinterpreted by some Judeo-Christians to mean that God gave man ownership and the right to exploit the world, nature and the animals at his disposal. However, in traditional biblical use, the original meaning appears to be a type of stewardship in which we are instructed to care for the world, for nature, not exploit it.Regardless of this, any perceived ownership is temporary, and is a manifestation of ignorance, for everything is owned and controlled by God. Time waits for no man or woman.Ancient scriptures confirm that the body and material wealth is temporary, but the soul is eternal, and cannot be destroyed by any sword or hardship."And do not fear those who kill the body but cannot kill the soul..." -[Matthew 10:28]"one God and Father of all who is over all and through all and in all." -[Ephesians 4:6]"The sun overhead in the sky is full of light, but when the sun is not in the visible sky, all is in darkness. Similarly, when one is face to face with the Supreme Lord, he is freed from all illusions, and one who is not so is in the darkness of illusory maya." - Srimad Bhagavatam [Canto 2, Ch. 9 Text 3. Purport.]"... if by practicing remembering God, even at the time of death you continue to remember God, then your life is successful... So if at the time of death we can remember God, then our life is successful. 