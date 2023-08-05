A significant number of absentees in different precincts illegally had no signed ballot application. Many absentee ballots had no request whatsoever, in the two primary precincts examined the rates of illegal ballots were 12% and 20%.

Absentee ballots often had a lighter tone and shade to the printing. The Detroit clerks even commented to the Speckin team that the type of paper felt different.

Eyewitnesses Have Been Saying This All Along

Jose Aliaga described being at the counting boards on election night 2020 and seeing a large number of suspicious ballots that felt pre-printed and were suspiciously only voting in the Presidential and Senate elections, come in very late at 3:30 AM.

Chris Schnorak saw that they didn't disqualify a single obviously illegal ballot.

Dustin Kingen also saw chronic irregularities at the counting boards.

Jessy Jacob, a courageous Detroit whistleblower, offered an affidavit and testimony that matches Chris Schnorak's testimony.

The Report Confirms Thousands of Detroit Absentee Ballots in 2020 Were ILLEGAL: No Evidence These Ballots Were Ever Requested

Private Investigators Do the Work the Government Refuses to Do

"...the computer data relating to the scanning and tabulation from this 2020 election should be examined and compared for discrepancies as well as time sequences. This data should include ballot images to check for duplicate scans, comparison of totals, times of scanning, and other related features and possible access from outside sources."

More Investigation Needed to Document the 2020 Michigan Election Fraud