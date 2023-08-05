The owner of Bud Light has revealed a steep drop in US sales after the beer's collaboration with a transgender social media influencer sparked a backlash.The decision was criticised as tone deaf by everyone from Tucker Carlson to Kid Rock.Mulvaney, a 26-year-old influencer who describes herself as one of "the most privileged trans women in America", posted images of the customised Bud Light cans with her face on to mark "365 Days of Girlhood".She also published a video of herself drinking a Bud Light in the bath.Ms Heinerscheid told the Make Yourself at Home podcast that she wanted "a campaign that is truly inclusive".In response, the musician Kid Rock filmed himself taking a machine gun to several cases of the beer and shouting: "F--- Bud Light. And f--- Anheuser-Busch."Tucker Carlson, one of America's conservative TV anchors, said: "Bud Light fails over this. I don't want to root for bankruptcy, but in this case, I think we have to hope for that."The decline in US revenues masked what was a generally solid set of results for AB InBev, which included an 18.4% increase in combined revenues of our global brands Budweiser, Stella Artois and Corona, outside of their respective home markets in the second quarter.Underlying profit stood at $1.45bn, while underlying earnings per share fell slightly to 72c from 73c.Chief executive Michel Doukeris said: "Our business delivered another quarter of profitable growth.AB InBev said that since April, when Mulvaney's TikTok videos were first shown, the company had used a third party research firm to survey 170,000 customers about Bud Light.It found 80% were favourable or neutral about the brand.