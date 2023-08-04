© John Wessels/AFP/Getty Images



Supporters say string of charges are intended to prevent Ousmane Sonko and his Pastef party challenging President Macky Sall.Senegal's government has dissolved a major opposition party within hours of the party's popular president and opposition leader saying a judge had ordered his arrest."I've just been unjustly placed under a committal order," Sonko wrote on his Facebook page on Monday.It was unclear when a trial might take place.On Monday, Senegal's interior minister issued a statement claiming Sonko's opposition party had been dissolved. The Patriots of Senegal for Work, Ethics and Fraternity (Pastef) party has "frequently called on its supporters to take part in insurrectionary movements", said a statement from Senegal's interior minister, Antoine Félix Diome."In his despotic determination to hold on to power in Senegal, albeit by proxy, Macky Sall has just opened the floodgates to chaos by imprisoning, on spurious grounds, his main opponent Ousmane Sonko," said a Pastef communique on Monday, after Diome's claim to have disbanded the party."Even if they dissolve Pastef, they can't dissolve its spirit," Ndiaye said.From his cell in Sebikotane prison, just outside the capital, Dakar, Sonko could still run for president in the 2024 election, communications director Ndiaye said, a claim the Associated Press could not immediately verify."If the Senegalese people, for whom I have always fought, abdicate and decide to leave me in the hands of Macky Sall's regime, I will, as always, submit to God's will," Sonko wrote on his Facebook page.