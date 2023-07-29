putin
Russia wrote off $23 billion in debt to African countries and will provide around $90 million as debt relief, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday. "Russia is taking part in debt relief efforts for African countries.

At the moment, we have written off a total of $23 billion in debt. On recent requests of African countries, we will allocate over $90 million more for these development purposes," Putin said at the Russia-Africa summit. World

The second Russia-Africa Summit and Economic and Humanitarian Forum is taking place in the Russian city of St. Petersburg from July 27-28. Sputnik is an official media partner of the forum.