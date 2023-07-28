© Pavel Bednyakov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP



Russia is working to avert a global food crisis, its president Vladimir Putin has told leaders and officials from most African countries.It comes despite concerns Moscow's withdrawal from a deal allowing grain shipments from Ukraine will cause shortages and price spikes.Mr Putin spoke at the opening session ofHe said on Thursday:, Mr Putin said.The Russian mercenary group Wagner has been active in Mali and Central African Republic, and Eritrea has voted against more UN General Assembly resolutions criticising Russia's invasion than any other African nation.Burkina Faso is seen by some observers as a likely next target for Wagner, and Zimbabwe has long been bitter about US sanctions against it. Somalia, while a US ally, is often held up as an African country most affected by any restrictions on grain supplies related to the conflict in Ukraine.Russia and Ukraine agreed a year ago on a UN and Turkey-brokered deal that reopened three Ukrainian Black Sea ports that had been blocked by Russia-Ukraine fighting and provided assurances that ships entering the ports would not be attacked.Russia declined to renew the agreement this month, complaining its own exports were being held up.Both Russia and Ukraine are major grain suppliers.Promising Russian food exports to Africa is key to Mr Putin's stated goal of using the summit to bolster ties with a continent of 1.3 billion people that is increasingly assertive on the global stage.Mr Putin also announced, within which objective, unbiased information about events taking place in the world will be broadcast to Russian and African audiences".Mr Putin's foreign affairs adviser, Yuri Ushakov, said that while only 17 heads of state are attending the summit,Along with grain, another issue likely to be on the agenda is the fate of Russia's Wagner mercenary group led by Yevgeny Prigozhin following its brief rebellion against the top military leadership last month.Wagner's future will be an urgent issue for countries such as Sudan, Mali and others who have deals with the mercenary group.Russian officials and Mr Prigozhin have said the company will continue working in Africa.A peace proposal for Ukraine that African leaders have tried to pursue is set to be discussed as well.