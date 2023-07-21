© Reuters



More than 40 countries have already expressed their desire to join the BRICS group of nations, South Africa says, as the bloc prepares to hold a summit next month.Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, South Africa's Ambassador to BRICS Anil Sooklal said thatto join the bloc.Furthermore,he added.Sooklal's remarks come asare among the list of the nations that have either formally applied to join or expressed interest.BRICS is an acronym for the current members of the group, namely Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. Since the establishment of the bloc in 2006, member countries have achieved beneficial results in areas such as economy, trade, politics, security, technological innovations, as well as social and cultural exchanges.Russian President Vladimir Putin was formally invited to attend the upcoming summit, but his South African counterpart Cyril Ramaphosa, whose country is the current chair of the BRICS group, announced on Wednesday that the Russian leader would not attend the event."By mutual agreement, President Vladimir Putin of the Russian Federation will not attend the summit, but the Russian Federation will be represented by Foreign Minister Mr. [Sergei] Lavrov," said Vincent Magwenya, a spokesman for Ramaphosa.The Kremlin, for its part, noted that"President Putin decided to take part in the BRICS summit in a video conference format," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was cited as saying by Russian news agencies. "It will be a full-fledged participation."Russia is accused of unlawfully deporting Ukrainian children. Although Moscow strongly rejects the allegation, Putin is sought by the International Criminal Court (ICC).Iran is among more than a dozen countries that seek membership in the bloc and has submitted a formal application to join the body. The Islamic Republic has described its objectives as in alignment with those of the BRICS countries.The BRICS is a rising competitor to the G7 group of Western industrial countries. The member states' economies have more than 40 percent of the world's people and almost a quarter of the world's gross domestic product.