In a starkly poignant address, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa challenged the world's perception of Africa and African nations at the New Global Financial Pact Summit in France on Friday, June 23."We are not beggars," the South African leader declared, standing shoulder to shoulder with his African counterparts.The sentiment resonated throughout the venue, packed with European leaders, including French President EmmanuelPresident Ramaphosa told the assembly, emphasizing the collective demand to reopen the Black Sea Channel to stabilize the world market for grains and fertilizers.The African leaders, united in purpose, asserted that they were not in attendance to plead but rather to establish their importance on the world stage, arguing that their nations had evolved to become key players in the global financial markets.Ramaphosa further. He praised efforts from Germany and the United States but highlighted the betrayal African countries felt."We felt like we were beggars," he confessed, referring to Africa's struggle during the COVID-19 pandemic, where Northern Hemisphere nations hoarded vaccines, leaving African countries feeling marginalized.He said that resentment deepened when resistance was met at the World Trade Organization over Africa's vaccine manufacturing initiative.Ramaphosa questioned the international community's value system:Ramaphosa ended his address by calling for action on the promises made to Africa, declaring, "We must now see action flowing from that."The bold statements from the African leaders make it clear that the continent seeks an equal partnership in world affairs and will no longer accept being treated as a secondary consideration on the world stage.