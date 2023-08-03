© AP



it follows closely on the heels of another

rare stabbing attack

in Seoul just a few days prior

A total of nine people were left with stab wounds on Thursday, while four others suffered injuries after a car, driven by the suspected attacker in the stabbings, plowed through a crowd in Seongnam, a bustling commuter town located close to South Korea's capital, Seoul.The local authorities swiftly responded to the situation andThe attack took place near Seohyeon station, a popular area for commuters situated approximately 20 km (12.43 miles) away from Seoul. Known for housing a large department store and numerous shops, the location is frequented by many residents.The attack resulted in, leaving the community and investigators searching for answers.The incident has triggered concerns, particularly asThe assailant in the last incident launched his attack near the Sillim Subway Station in southwest Seoul and was later detained by police officers at the scene.We are questioning him as to the motive of his crime," police explainedFootage posted on local television station YTN's YouTube channel shows emergency workers running toward the scene carrying stretchers to treat the wounded victims., according to AFP.