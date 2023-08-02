Economic Freedom Fighters marlinda theo bekker
What's happening in South Africa should be a lesson to us all when you teach people to hate others based on the color of their skin.

On Sunday, 79-year-old Theo Bekker and his wife Marlinda were attacked by four black teens who trespassed on their farm, tortured them, beat Theo with an iron bar, and then slit his throat.

They then stole cash and guns from the farm and took off in one of the couple's vehicles. Marlinda managed to run to a neighbors house and call the police, leading to a chase that ended in the perpetrators crashing.


The four suspects, all between 16 and 19 years old, were arrested after a brief chase on foot. Marlinda has identified them as the attackers.

You'll notice that none of the media reporting notes their skin color, which tells me their skin color, so I'm reporting it thusly. Prove me wrong.

While the suspects are in court today, let's ask the question: What would cause four black teenagers (several had reportedly worked on the farm before) to trespass on an elderly father's land, beat him senseless, cut his throat, torture his wife, and steal his belongings?

I have a theory:
EFF rally south africa
This 90,000-person rally, held by the Marxist political party Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) on Saturday, literally included the chant "Kill the Boers [white Dutch farmers], kill the farmers!"


In an effort to erase the wrongs of apartheid, where blacks and whites were segregated, South Africa wrote some of the fundamental concepts of Critical Race Theory into its constitution in the 1990s. As a result, a developed nation with high standards of living has slowly devolved into chaos, with each new problem being blamed on white people.

Calls to violence have increased, especially after the BLM movement in the States started to be replicated by groups like the EFF.

Marxism is based on jealousy and victimhood. It starts by blaming another group for all the wrongs in the world, like the kulak farmers in Russia. Eventually, you change your laws and society to allow you to kill that group of people and take their stuff.

But once that group of people is gone, a new scapegoat is needed. The perpetual revolution requires constant blood. You end up with a country where no one has food, no one trusts each other, and no one has any freedom.

My prayers go out to Marlinda and her family. Marxism is sin, and sin kills.