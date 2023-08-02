What's happening in South Africa should be a lesson to us all when you teach people to hate others based on the color of their skin.You'll notice that none of the media reporting notes their skin color,, so I'm reporting it thusly. Prove me wrong.I have a theory:Calls to violence have increased, especially after the BLM movement in the States started to be replicated by groups like the EFF.Marxism is based on jealousy and victimhood. It starts by blaming another group for all the wrongs in the world, like the kulak farmers in Russia. Eventually, you change your laws and society to allow you to kill that group of people and take their stuff.But once that group of people is gone, a new scapegoat is needed.You end up with a country where no one has food, no one trusts each other, and no one has any freedom.My prayers go out to Marlinda and her family. Marxism is sin, and sin kills.