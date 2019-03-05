Society's Child
South African party leader insists that 'whites should serve blacks'
RT
Tue, 05 Mar 2019 00:44 UTC
"I don't want blacks to work for whites. I want you to work for yourselves and white people will work for you. That will be true freedom," said Malema, who leads the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), the country's third largest political party. He has twice been convicted of hate speech and inciting violence against whites, and founded the EFF after being expelled from the African National Congress in 2012.
"Our Parliament, while it looks black, is controlled by white money and can't make laws to serve our interest. Why?" wondered Andile Mngxitama, president of the Black First Land First Party, in a heated debate on RT. "We want to end the system which is constructed today of white people on top, oppressing and exploiting black people."
Accusing Malema of creating "this sort of clash between races in South Africa in order to gain petty political points," political analyst Josh Notelovitz condemned the EFF leader's "negative intentions toward white people."
"We construct a new society which takes care of black people without oppressing white people. In fact, white people can even leave if they want to!" Mngxitama argued. Under the current system, however, "I own nothing... We can't even make laws that say we must take the land."
"The idea they are forced into lower positions is ridiculous," Notelovitz claimed, pointing out that the government "gives them opportunities through black economic empowerment" and preferred placement in universities. "This is not a white supremacist system; it is not a white-dominated system."
Comment: Looks like South Africa is rapidly moving in a radical new direction - and not doing too well with it...
- New race row erupts in South Africa over recruitment drive for doctors that excludes white applicants
- South Africa's land reform stirring political debate amid looming property war
- It don't matter if you're black or white: South Africa's Zulu nation joins white farmers in fight against government land seizures
- South Africa now in economic recession amid failing government reforms
- 'Panicking' white farmers putting land up for sale in South Africa - no buyers
- South Africa: A tale of cabinet ministers, paedophilia and suspicious suicides
Latest News
- India shoots down Pakistani drone along border
- Pakistani PM Imran Khan rejects calls to award him Nobel Peace Prize, says it should go to whoever resolves Kashmir dispute
- Shocking video shows disabled Yellow Vest protester pepper sprayed in face by French police
- Escalation: Pakistani drone shot down by Sukhoi-30 jet in Bikaner, India
- South African party leader insists that 'whites should serve blacks'
- Largest public petition in Europe's history rails against Article 13 - which will allow for an internet "oligopoly" in the name of copyright infringement
- Gallup Poll: Americans deceived regarding United States' image around the world
- Merde!!! Cops get hit with fecal bombs during Yellow Vest protests in Marseille
- When bubbles burst: Tesla cars, the new cycle of Marxism and the end of global warming
- Kremlin: Russia suspends INF Treaty with the US
- Paul Craig Roberts: Is neoliberalism killing Russia?
- Son of Bin Laden may lead new generation of Al-Qaeda, the timing is perfect
- Soros Foundation demands EU increase pressure on Poland 'or EU won't survive'
- 'Last nail in the coffin for US peacemaking': US merges Palestinian mission with its embassy in Israel
- 'It's a Tory bribe, plain and simple': Labour MPs blast May over £1.6B pledge for 'left behind' towns
- If France taxed tech giants it could earn hundreds of millions
- China's 'weak' annual economic growth is greater than the whole of Australia's economy
- Goldman Sachs: US tariffs against China remain into 2020 even if trade deal is reached
- Israel lobby rebuts Omar's claims about its immense influence by exerting its immense influence
- Women's sports may one day soon consist entirely of men
- India shoots down Pakistani drone along border
- Pakistani PM Imran Khan rejects calls to award him Nobel Peace Prize, says it should go to whoever resolves Kashmir dispute
- Escalation: Pakistani drone shot down by Sukhoi-30 jet in Bikaner, India
- Kremlin: Russia suspends INF Treaty with the US
- Paul Craig Roberts: Is neoliberalism killing Russia?
- Son of Bin Laden may lead new generation of Al-Qaeda, the timing is perfect
- Soros Foundation demands EU increase pressure on Poland 'or EU won't survive'
- 'Last nail in the coffin for US peacemaking': US merges Palestinian mission with its embassy in Israel
- 'It's a Tory bribe, plain and simple': Labour MPs blast May over £1.6B pledge for 'left behind' towns
- If France taxed tech giants it could earn hundreds of millions
- China's 'weak' annual economic growth is greater than the whole of Australia's economy
- Goldman Sachs: US tariffs against China remain into 2020 even if trade deal is reached
- Israel lobby rebuts Omar's claims about its immense influence by exerting its immense influence
- One year after Salisbury poisoning, still no evidence of Novichok nerve agent use disclosed to public
- Lavrov: Bolton's Monroe Doctrine remark on Venezuela is an 'insult to entire region'
- US attempts to 'regime change' Venezuela by giving Citgo to opposition have not yet succeeded
- Russian ambassador demands official apology from UK newspaper for slander
- Washington's war on Syria, for Israel
- Plain for all to see: MSNBC lies then refuses to correct its story on Bernie Sander's opening speech
- "Mass death": Greenpeace co-founder calls Ocasio-Cortez "pompous little twit" for Green New Deal
- Shocking video shows disabled Yellow Vest protester pepper sprayed in face by French police
- South African party leader insists that 'whites should serve blacks'
- Largest public petition in Europe's history rails against Article 13 - which will allow for an internet "oligopoly" in the name of copyright infringement
- Gallup Poll: Americans deceived regarding United States' image around the world
- Merde!!! Cops get hit with fecal bombs during Yellow Vest protests in Marseille
- When bubbles burst: Tesla cars, the new cycle of Marxism and the end of global warming
- Women's sports may one day soon consist entirely of men
- Israeli soldiers kill two Palestinians after an alleged 'car-ramming' attack
- 'Novichok' victim's son writes letter to Putin, says he's feeling 'betrayed' by UK
- Video shows Greek police pelted with petrol bombs as masked attackers take to Turkish consulate
- Paul Joseph Watson: Portland is a sh*thole city
- Best of the Web: Don't get caught up by the fascinating spell cast by weasels
- Amazon just joined the Big Tech assault on anti-vaccine information
- If central banks are the only game in town, then we're all likely to lose
- 'The Monastery': Short film depicts courage and sacrifice by the separatist fighters of Donbass
- Fate of orcas & belugas from 'whale jail' should be decided today - Kremlin
- Roscosmos official to lose job after calling residents of low-quality buildings 'scumbags'
- Underground fire at Arkansas dump raises health concerns
- 'Miracle' ending in Northern California as sisters Caroline and Leia Carrico, ages 5 and 8, found alive
- Outrage erupts after Newport Beach teens photographed making a swastika out of beer cups and saluting Hitler
- Balamku: Maya ritual cave untouched for 1,000 years stuns archaeologists
- First confirmed Denisovan skull piece found in Siberian cave
- Mystery of 6000 year old human skull defleshed and boiled by ancient farmers
- Flashback Best of the Web: Never Forget: Interviews With Waco Survivor David Thibodeau and FBI Negotiator Gary Noesner Give Very Different Perspectives on Tragic Event
- Mad Science: The history of misguided attempts to geoengineer Earth
- The last megaquake that rocked the Pacific Northwest
- Why do they hate us? Why the West should stop its Middle East interventions
- 6ft "Pictish stone" with eagle symbol discovered in north of Scotland
- How Britain forcefully depopulated an entire archipelago - then covered it up
- Chilean petroglyphs may have been used for star-gazing
- Disagreement erupts over Neanderthal posture
- Prehistoric Siberians may have traveled 1,500 kilometers by dogsled
- Best of the Web: Alternative History of Al-Qaeda: Anwar al-Awlaki - jihadist, spy, or both?
- Belarus ghetto site: Mass grave found containing 1000 bodies, site of where 28K Jews were killed by Nazis
- Virgin of the rocks: A subversive message hidden by Da Vinci
- Tooth plaque shows drinking milk goes back 3,000 years in Mongolia
- Quarrying of Stonehenge 'bluestones' dated to 3000 BC according to UK study
- Sheela-na-gigs: The naked women adorning Britain's churches
- Archaeologist finds new evidence of the Romans who escaped Mt. Vesuvius
- Documentary film, Human Zoos, exposes scientific racism and explores the history of eugenics
- Researchers detect giant cosmic bubbles emitting shockwaves through galaxy
- 'Medusa' virus turns amoebas to 'stone' discovered in Japan
- Forget government-issued food pyramids, let an algorithm tell you how to eat
- 'Catch up sleep' doesn't work says new research
- Land plants escaped the mass extinction 251 million years ago
- Major survey finds worms are rare or absent in 40% of fields
- Scientists puzzled as atmospheric methane levels continue increasing
- Not sci-fi: Lasers to be used against mini-drones in future claims military expert
- Singing revolutions: Whale songs 'complex' and 'revolutionary'
- Poland showing signs towards procuring 32 F-35 fifth-generation jets
- Researchers discover every species has backup plans in network of protein interactions
- New study reveals Mars had a 'planet-wide groundwater system'
- The unsolved mystery of the Earth blobs
- Lab grown meat could produce more 'damage' than the real thing, scientists warn
- Human super-vision using nanoparticles maybe an option soon
- Co-founder of Kaspersky Lab: Russia can be unplugged from World Wide Web, but it's not quite ready
- 'Nature' falls into the progressive tiger pit, claims Neurosexism is a 'myth'
- Putin details why Russia's military tech changes balance of power
- Our Sun's 'near miss' with Scholz's star
- Five creepy things AI has started doing all on its own
- Snowstorm blankets Colorado ski resorts with up to 45 inches of new powder
- Record cold, unprecedented temperatures for early March in Denver, Colorado
- Avalanches bury part of Interstate 70 in Summit County, Colorado
- Dozens buried by landslide at unlicensed Indonesia gold mine - death toll reaches 17 (UPDATE)
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Global 'Peak Wheat' production has arrived - What it means for you
- Rio Colorado, Argentina hit by unusual frost at the height of summer
- Alabama tornadoes kill at least 23 and cause 'catastrophic' damage - UPDATE
- Late winter snow slams Northeast US, canceling flights and shuttering schools in major cities
- Roads closed after heavy snowfall in Galyat, Pakistan
- Afghanistan, Pakistan and Iran - Dozens feared dead after devastating flash floods
- Incredible footage shows massive landslide in Indian-controlled Kashmir
- Mad dog: Video of pit bull terrier attacking kitesurfer in Argentina
- Five-year-old girl dies after attack by dog pack in Uttarakhand, India
- Hailstorm kills over 1000 birds in Madhya Pradesh, India
- Heavy snow brings hardship for Minnesota dairy farms
- Record-breaking snowfall for February in Idaho
- Australian bushfire emergency: Eastern Victoria's rolling inferno
- Ice Age Farmer Report: Massive, crushing snows - Seismic shifts in food retail - Grand Solar Minimum
- 4 months' worth of rain in 30 hours floods desert city of Kandahar, Afghanistan - At least 20 killed, 2000 homes damaged
- Coldest February on record in Metro Vancouver, Canada
- Meteor fireball seen in Houston area, Texas
- Meteor fireball reported over Canadian Maritimes
- Source of loud boom heard, felt in Charleston, South Carolina still unknown
- Video shows meteor fireball blazing over Kansas
- Meteor fireball explodes above French island of Mayotte
- Meteor fireball sighted in 5 countries in Europe, photographed by 3 sky cameras
- Mysterious house-shaking booms reported in Louisville, Kentucky
- Meteor fireball spotted over Sugarland, Texas
- Mysterious fireball spotted over Cornwall, UK
- Meteor fireball caught on doorbell camera in Anchorage
- Dashcam captures meteor fireball flying over northern Spain
- Meteor fireball blazes over Florida night sky - UPDATE
- 'Aurora-like airglow' in the sky as meteor passes over central Wales, UK
- Spate of mysterious booms rattle people from Arizona to New York
- Bright meteor fireball soars over Venezuela
- Hunt on for meteor fireball seen across Victoria, Australia
- Likely meteor fireball trail spotted in Colorado
- Mysterious booms reported in the Tucson, Arizona area
- Home surveillance camera captures mysterious boom in New Orleans, Louisiana
- Amazing meteor fireball over the Mediterranean Sea on 6th Feb
- Facts you need to know about syphilis
- Fatty liver disease is triggered by choline deficiency
- More than 11,000 people are now suing Bayer over Roundup cancer link
- Best of the Web: The Daily Mail slams Harcombe, Malhotra and Kendrick as 'dangerous statins deniers'
- Propaganda Alert! UNICEF blames 'vaccine hesitancy' for measles uptick
- Anti-vaccine movies disappear from Amazon, are books next?
- The Association of American Physicians & Surgeons: Statement on Federal Vaccine Mandates
- Weight Watchers is getting crushed by keto
- Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Exposes Bill Gates & his relationship with Big Pharma
- Consumers should not be in the dark on dangers lurking in personal care products
- Tree resins: Forgotten natural remedies
- Hands off the chocolate! First chocolate company to brag about being pro-GMO supports GMO cacao trees
- The logic, wisdom and scientific evidence for the homeopathic treatment of influenza
- Why getting enough sleep reduces cardiovascular disease risk
- My mother's vegetarian diet contributed to her early death. We should all learn from it
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - Vaccination Nation - Ramping Up The Hysteria
- Nuclear medicine fallout: Cremated man's ash spread radioactivity in local area - study
- Glyphosate found in most samples of popular beers and wines
- Daycare staffer's rare, potentially deadly infection prompts request that parents keep non-vaccinated children at home
- Monsanto: judge threatens to 'shut down' cancer patient's lawyer
- Connection is a core human need, but we are terrible at it
- Your romantic partner is probably not as smart as you think they are, suggests new study
- The age of anxiety: Fake news plays its part
- The power of neuroplasticity: Boy's brain rewires itself even with 1/6th of its contents missing
- SOTT Focus: The Truth Perspective: How to Numb Your Conscience with Totalitarian Religion
- How to de-clutter your thoughts and emotions
- Too much 'idiot box' leaves older folk lost for words
- Stop iPhone parenting and give your children the attention they need
- Jordan Peterson on Art, Mythology, Fame and Education
- Do Not Disturb: How I ditched my phone and unbroke my brain
- Bring 'Hygge' principles in to your home: How the Danish lifestyle can change your winter
- Why stress is one of the best predictors of high life satisfaction
- Describing Wetiko: Colin Wilson's Sci-Fi Classic 'The Mind Parasites': Fiction or Reality?
- Should you listen to music while doing intellectual work? It depends
- Silence is vital for our brains
- Train your mind to work smarter, not harder
- We could use new guidelines for working with men in therapy - just not the APA guidelines
- Dolly Parton gives the gift of literacy: A nonprofit library program of 100 million books
- Actively religious people are happier than those who don't participate in a faith
- The Transcendental Treasure of Truth, Beauty, and Goodness Flies in The Face of Materialism And Postmodernism
- DNA testing needed to help identify mystery animal that attacked and killed NC teacher
- Australian police post video of strange light emerging from thunderstorm
- Possible Big Foot sighting: Young boy lost in the woods says he made friends with a "bear"
- Russia's Prosecutor-General's Office reopens mysterious 1959 Dyatlov Pass case - UPDATE
- Strange 'pill-shaped' object seen pulsing in NC sky
- MH370 sighting claimed to be spotted on NASA satellite photo
- Missing 411? 3 y.o. boy found alive two days after vanishing from family home
- Area 51 whistleblower Bob Lazar appears on Larry King's show
- Harry Reid urges senators to push for more substantial UFO research
- 'Weird red sphere' filmed over South Carolina's Kiawah Island on Christmas Eve
- More mysterious electrical sky events over Dublin, Juarez and amazing explosions in Kenner, Louisiana
- Sightings of UFOs and strange phenomena increasing over New Zealand
- Sky over NYC lit up with mysterious blue light as Queens residents report explosions
- London's Gatwick airport faces second day of chaos after 'drones' repeatedly breach restricted airspace
- Radar anomaly seen across Illinois, Kentucky possibly part of war games?
- UFO? North Carolina fisherman captures video of lights multiplying over ocean
- Texas resident records mysterious 'cigar-shaped' object in the sky - 'motionless for 20 minutes'
- UFO caught on camera in Kamloops, British Columbia
- Pilots report close encounter with a UFO off the coast of Ireland, or was it a meteorite?
- Fast moving flying saucer filmed over Lake Tahoe
- Neo-Nazi group's new leader is a black man who vows to dissolve it
- After impactful Gillette ad released toxic masculinity drops to all time low
- Leave lying to professionals warns press secretary
- Thousands of paedophiles arrive at Vatican for sex abuse conference
- Russian traffic policeman adored by social media as he helps a limping dog cross the street
- US liberals devastated after finding out hate crime didn't actually happen
- The 'Green New Deal' carbon footprint reaches dangerous levels as reprints mounts
- Intruder sneaks into abandoned house to smoke pot...finds a tiger!
- 'No English' says AOC when asked for details of Green New deal
- Watch out for snoops! EU diplomats warned to stay out of pubs & cafes to avoid Russian & Chinese 'spies'
- Snowed-in Russian driver rescued by camel in unusual road video
- The vegan lobby - Meat-free diet for everyone
- Bomb de terre: WW1 grenade found in French potato shipment to Hong Kong
- Groundhog Day: Phil forecasts an early spring despite chilling polar vortex!
- Complete agreement from both sides: Endless foreign wars
- Delegates at Davos confirm we are all peasants!
- Snopes to debut a 'factually inaccurate but morally right' fact checking system
- The lighter side: Petrov & Boshirov's European adventures turned into board game in Russia
- Dog accidentally ran half-marathon after being let out for a pee - and she finished 7th!
- Are you or a loved one suffering from toxic masculinity? Know the warning signs
Quote of the Day
I don't know why America always thinks she has to run all around the world forcing people to take our way of governance at the barrel of a gun. When you've got something really good, you don't have to force it on people. They will steal it!
Recent Comments
If you do the same thing that you accuse the other of, then why did you accuse him at all? Am I to surmise, you do not hate slavery at all, but...
No doubt whatsoever that US police would start shooting if this happened to them.
It still amazes me that so many Americans are still locked into their "liberal vs conservative," "red vs blue," "Republican vs Democrat," nonsense...
I actually dont think that the few who will remain will actually give a fuck of 'the experimentation'. Most possibly too busy figuring out how to...
England had 10 milllion people, sorry, subjects, in 1840. Ireland had 8 million people. England now has 55 million. Ireland has 4.8 million,...
Am I to surmise, you do not hate slavery at all, but were jealous that you were the slave and not the master?
I wonder what Madiba would have said of you, or those thousands of African slaves for whom the whites faught?
What happened to the post apartheid drive where the blacks and the whites came together, confessed of the crimes committed against each other, cried together, and forgave each other? It was done on full glare of the cameras.
Did you hid the poison in your heart then?