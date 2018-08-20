© Education Images/UIG / Getty Images 817



South Africa's white farmers have been desperately trying to sell their lands at record pace ahead of planned government land seizures, according to a local farmer's union. However, there are no buyers.Omri van Zyl, head of the Agri SA union, which represents mainly white farmers, said: "The mood among our members is very solemn. They are confused about the lack of any apparent strategy from the government and many are panicking. So many farms are up for sale, more than we've ever had, but no one is buying."Investors in South Africa are worried that the economy would contract the way it did in Zimbabwe under President Robert Mugabe, who also seized land from whites. The country's economy hasn't recovered since then, with inflation reaching 89.7 sextillion percent during the peak of the crisis, according to some estimates."Markets are sensitive to anything perceived to be 'Zimbabwe-fication' on the land-reform front," Henrik Gullberg, executive director of emerging-market strategy at Nomura, told Bloomberg.Last week, South Africa's governing party ANC chairman Gwede Mantashe fueled the farmers' panic by announcing upcoming seizures.Mantashe told News24.The South African government says it wants to settle the land issue, a major point of contention in the predominantly black country, where