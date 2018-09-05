© The Nerve Africa



It is a huge blow to President Ramaphosa's controversial reforms.GDP in the second quarter contracted by 0.7 percent compared to the first three months of the current year.Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke said, commenting on the reports that reflect two consecutive quarters of contraction.According to Statistics South Africa,while the transport, communication and storage sector dropped 4.9 percent. At the same time, mining output grew by 4.9 percent and finance by 1.9 percent.The news is expected to increase concerns over the weakening rand, along with plans for a widely-debated land reform and negative after-effects triggered by state corruption under former president Jacob Zuma.South African national currency plummeted under the pressure of emerging market jitters in Turkey and Argentina. It is expected to get worse amid investors' deep concerns about a government push for land reform that may have far-reaching economic consequences."This economy remains in the doldrums, that we are in desperate need for policy certainty and structural reform to get us onto a growth path," Elize Kruger, an economist at Paarl, South Africa-based NKC African Economics, told Bloomberg."This type of environment is difficult for job creation. We'll get stuck in our low-growth term if we can't get out of this."