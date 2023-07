A council has been using diesel generators to charge its new electric bin lorry fleet after a problem with charging stations.Cardiff Council started transitioning to electric vehicles for its waste collection in 2021 as part of its efforts to hit net zero by 2030."For some time, the council has been transitioning away from diesel vehicles towards electric and we currently have 12 electric vehicles in our fleet.Cardiff Council said it had a temporary fix for the problem that meant it could use the regular electrical charging system, but was keeping the diesel generators on backup until it has permanent chargers installed next year.The bin trucks contain five packs of lithium ion batteries, and typically take between six and seven hours to recharge.The Government is facing pressure over its 2030 deadline to phase out sales of petrol and diesel cars because of concerns that the charging network cannot cope.Last year, Fife Council purchased 13 new diesel bin lorries, despite calls for it to go electric, blaming a lack of charging infrastructure.