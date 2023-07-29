Society's Child
Labour council using diesel generators to charge electric bin lorries
The Telegraph
Thu, 27 Jul 2023 12:28 UTC
Cardiff Council started transitioning to electric vehicles for its waste collection in 2021 as part of its efforts to hit net zero by 2030.
But it was forced to admit that it was charging the vehicles using diesel generators after a local resident spotted the backup power.
A spokesman for Cardiff Council said: "The council's waste department is modernising to ensure that both the workforce and the vehicles that are used can deliver an efficient service for residents.
"For some time, the council has been transitioning away from diesel vehicles towards electric and we currently have 12 electric vehicles in our fleet.
"The council has infrastructure at Lamby Way Depot to charge electric vehicles. This equipment charges the smaller vehicles without any issue, but a software problem between these electric chargers and the new electric Denis Eagle RCV vehicles, causes the system to trip.
"To mitigate this, the council does have portable diesel generators onsite which are being used on a temporary basis when issues occur. This is being used while we wait for portable electrical chargers, which are engineered by the vehicle manufacturer - Denis Eagle - to be installed."
Cardiff Council said it had a temporary fix for the problem that meant it could use the regular electrical charging system, but was keeping the diesel generators on backup until it has permanent chargers installed next year.
The bin trucks contain five packs of lithium ion batteries, and typically take between six and seven hours to recharge.
Earlier this year, it emerged that York Council could not yet use its £8 million fleet of electric bin lorries because it did not have sufficient charging infrastructure.
The Government is facing pressure over its 2030 deadline to phase out sales of petrol and diesel cars because of concerns that the charging network cannot cope.
Last year, Fife Council purchased 13 new diesel bin lorries, despite calls for it to go electric, blaming a lack of charging infrastructure.
Quote of the Day
Puppets, every last one of them, every "head of state" with the rarest of exceptions, is a puppet. This is a truth that must be understood in order to affect a better world.
