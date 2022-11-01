Skyrocketing electricity prices have pushed the costs higher for EV drivers, a study showsCharging an electric car in Italy will cost 161% more than a year ago due to higher electricity costs, consumer portal Facile.it reported last week."Due to rising energy prices, in some cases, refueling an electric car is more expensive than a traditional one. And if you are recharging not at home but at a public rapid station, the prices would be even higher," the report stated.Experts have calculated that the previous cost of charging an electric car in the country was 50-70% lower than for refueling gasoline or diesel models. Now, a full battery of a 'green car' can cost more than a full tank of petrol.The study highlighted that, for small B-segment cars, gasoline for a mileage of 1,000 kilometers would cost the owner €83 ($83). For a diesel car, the cost would be €71 ($71). Meanwhile, with an electric motor, it would cost €85 ($85) to drive the same distance, even though it was only €33 ($33) just a year ago.According to the Italian Regulatory Authority for Energy, Networks and Environment (ARERA), in the third quarter of 2022, the so-called unified national price of electricity increased by almost four times compared to the first quarter. As such, the regulator has taken additional measures in order to contain further growth in energy prices. In total, an average Italian family is expected to spend an average of €1,322 ($1,323) on electricity per year, while in 2021 the average spending was €632 ($633).Electricity tariffs in Italy saw record growth last month, exceeding 136% on an annual basis, according to a study by the National Union of Consumers. The head of Italian energy think tank Nomisma Energia said last week that Italy, along with the rest of Europe, is experiencing an energy shock of unprecedented magnitude, as electricity prices have almost doubled. According to him, Italians should prepare themselves for rationing during the coldest winter months. He has also urged households to make use of alternative methods of heating, such as burning firewood and pellets, although he added that prices for those are also up;