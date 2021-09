EXPLAINED: THE UK'S NET ZERO EMISSIONS TARGET



Former Prime Minister Theresa May had announced the target, saying the plans were ambitious but crucial for protecting the planet for future generations.





The move will require huge changes such as more renewable electricity generation, phasing out new petrol and diesel cars by at least 2035 and a 20 per cent cut in beef and lamb consumption.





'The UK kick-started the Industrial Revolution, which was responsible for economic growth across the globe but also for increasing emissions,' said said Energy and Clean Growth Minister Chris Skidmore at the time.



'We're leading the world yet again in becoming the first major economy to pass new laws to reduce emissions to net zero by 2050 while remaining committed to growing the economy - putting clean growth at the heart of our modern Industrial Strategy.'





Net zero means any emissions would be balanced by schemes to offset an equivalent amount of greenhouse gases from the atmosphere, such as planting trees or using technology like carbon capture and storage.

Charging points for electric cars will be preset to turn off for nine hours a day amid fears they could cause blackouts with the government pushing the switch from diesel and petrol.Transport Secretary Grant Shapps is said to be anxious thatMotoring experts said the measure would be a 'nudge' for drivers to consider charging vehicles during off-peak hours., to help eliminate greenhouse gas emissions and achieve its net zero emissions target by 2050.Owners will be able to override the preset times, to take account of night workers and people who have different schedules.Public chargers and rapid chargers, on motorways and A-roads, will be exempt.The Commons Transport Select Committee called this summer for owners to be incentivised to recharge batteries 'little but often' to avoid power shortages.However, the actual increase in supply required is likely to be less due to improvements in charging technology, and the 18GW figure is cited as the most 'extreme' scenario.AA president Edmund King, who drives an electric vehicle, told the Sunday Times:to be smart and this nudge will save them money, as power is cheaper off-peak.'The reality is that for most EV drivers, with off-street parking, it is more efficient anyway to charge when they sleep. This will help bring cheaper power to electric drivers.'Last week the government announced laws to ensure electric car chargers are built into all new homes and offices, in a bid to increase the numbers.Government said last year that it will pump £1.3 billion into scaling-up the rollout of charge points for electric vehicles in homes, streets and motorways across the UK.