Switzerland will ban the use of electric cars for 'non-essential' journeys if the country runs out of energy this winter, the government has announced.Crisis measures could seeSwitzerland fears an energy shortage in the coming months becauseThe country gets aroundAround, and the remaining comes from a mixture of traditional fossil fuel plants and solar or wind generation.BecauseThat meansIn turn, that means energy shortages in Europe caused by Putin's war in Ukraine will impact the country even though it burns almost no Russian gas.Switzerland is also generating less energy than usual from its hydro plants because the exceptionally dry summer in Europe caused lakes and rivers to run low.The country's emergency plan is divided into two categories - emergency and crisis - with three degrees of restrictions in the first, and four in the second., with each stage triggered depending on the amount of energy available.Under the least-extreme 'emergency' measures, peopleto a maximum of 40C with public buildings heated to no more than 20C - unless they are a hospital or nursing home.Thatto standard instead of HD.Under the next level of 'emergency' measures, shops will be asked to reduce opening times by up to two hours per day, withThat means attending a professional practice, food shopping, visiting the doctor, attending religious events, and attending court hearings.Under 'crisis' measures, hot water will be turned off in public bathrooms, air conditioning in private homes will be barred, as will the use of electric leaf blowers.Moving up the scale, outdoor Christmas lights will then be extinguished, escalators will be stopped, and commercial ice machines will have to shut down.Next up, swimming pools will have to shut, sports stadiums cannot be illuminated, nightclub lighting will turn off, and cryptocurrency mining will be barred.Under the most-extreme measures, all leisure businesses will have to close and all sports matches will be banned, along with concerts, theatre and opera.