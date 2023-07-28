A genetic analysis suggests that the servants and retainers who lived, worked, and died at Machu Picchu, the renowned 15century Inca palace in southern Peru, were a diverse community representing many different ethnic groups from across the Inca empire.The genomic data, described in a new study in Science Advances, is the first investigation of the genomic diversity of individuals buried at Machu Picchu and adjacent places around Cusco, the Inca capital. It builds upon previous archeological and bio-archaeological research, including a 2021 Yale-led study which found that"The DNA analysis not onlythat retainers were drawn from many different ethnic groups under Inca control, but it also demonstrates a much greater diversity of origins than had been suspected with individuals being brought from the entire empire," said archaeologist Richard Burger, the Charles J. MacCurdy Professor of Anthropology in Yale's Faculty of Arts and Sciences and lead researcher for the Machu Picchu project."Our analyses show thatBurger said.Researchers from Yale, Universidad Nacional de San Antonio Abad del Cusco (UNSAAC), the University of California-Santa Cruz (UCSC), Tulane University, the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology, and other institutions conducted the study, under an agreement to return artifacts and human remains from the Hiram Bingham collection back to Cusco for exhibition, conservation, and study.Machu Picchu is perhaps the most famous archeological site in the Western Hemisphere. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, more than a million visitors toured the site. Yet until quite recently, little was known about its inhabitants.For the new study, researchers generated, as well as 34 individuals from Cusco for comparative purposes."An unexpected result was the finding thatsaid lead author Lucy Salazar, a research associate in Yale's Department of Anthropology. "At least two zones within the Amazonian region are represented."Another unexpected result, the researchers said, was that"This study does not focus on the life of 'royals' or political elites, but on the life of those that were brought to Machu Picchu to serve the nobility that lived there and operated the place," said co-corresponding author Lars Fehren-Schmitz, a professor at UC-SC and a former Yale post-doctoral researcher. "Thus, it gives us a unique insight into the life of, a group usually referred to as retainers or yanacona."Co-corresponding author Jason Nesbitt, a former Yale Ph.D. student who is now an associate professor at Tulane, noted that"These results suggest that Machu Picchu was a cosmopolitan community in which people of different backgrounds lived, mated, and were interred together," Burger said.