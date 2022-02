© Jacob L. Bongers



© Bongers et al/Antiquity Publications Ltd/C. O'Shea



© Bongers et al. / Antiquity Publications Ltd



© JL Bongers



© Jacob L. Bongers



"The dates coin

cide with this incredibly turbulent period of famine and epidemics

the Chincha population dropped sharply, from 30,000 households in 1533 to 979 in 1583

© Bongers et al./Antiquity Publications Ltd



People in the Chincha valley of Peru threaded the spines of the dead onto wooden rods around 500 years ago,It may have been an attempt to restore the bodies of the dead during the European colonization, according to a study by the researchers who unearthed 192 examples of such spines. They include the remains of children."Our findings suggest that vertebrae-on-posts represent a direct, ritualized, and Indigenous response to European colonialism," Jacob L. Bongers, lead author of the study and archaeologist from the University of East Anglia, UK, told Insider.The investigation was published in the peer-reviewed published Tuesday in the peer-reviewed journal Antiquity The study authors carried out a systematic, called chullpas, in the Chincha Valley. They included pillaged tombs, which are often overlooked by archeologists, Bongers told Insider.The survey revealedof these "vertebrae-on-posts," per the study.he said.A carbon dating of the reeds used to string the spines together puts the practices in, per the paper.coming in and trying to install a new social order. This behavior is happening in that context," said Bongers., per a press release accompanying the study.Colonizers often pillaged indigenous graves for gold and silver around the 16th century, Bongers said."All of that data supports the model that these vertebrae on posts were efforts tohe said.Some have suggested that the spines were used as rattles or trophies, Bongers said."That's certainly possible," he said.But for Bongers, the findings provide some unique insight into how conflict can change people."The fact that there's 192 of these, that's is quite a lot. It speaks to this being a shared, coordinated, response to European colonization," said Bongers.