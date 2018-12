© Ariel David



My brother's keeper

When drilling a hole in the skull is a good idea

A good 'hood

Archaeologists digging at ancient Megiddo, in today's northern Israel, have unearthedThe researchers found evidence that the men were cared for by their family or the community, to the point that a complex medical procedure was performed on one of them at the end of his life in a desperate - and unsuccessful - attempt to save him.The discovery points to the existence of a social support system for disabled people in Canaanite settlements of the late Bronze Age, archaeologists say. More broadly, it also highlights that while we may often think of antiquity as a time of brutality and survival of the fittest, it isn't necessarily so.By caring for the weak, the Canaanites were merely obeying a social imperative that seems to have predated humanity.The, says Rachel Kalisher, a bio-archaeologist and PhD student at Brown University.What was surprising was the condition of the skeletons inside the burial, says Kalisher, who presented the results of her study of the bones earlier this month at the annual meeting of the American Schools of Oriental Research in Denver.One skeleton displayed multiple anomalies, including what is described as(most adults have three molars in each quadrant of the mouth, the third being the wisdom tooth).Most intriguingly, his skull was, Kalisher explains.Both skeletons showed signs of cribra orbitalia, which are lesions on the upper eye sockets that are likely connected to anemia in childhood.The condition would have been extremely painful and may have impacted their mobility, Kaslisher says. In contrast to the extra molar, for instance, this wasthough genetic predisposition may have played a role, she says.The disease, she says. It is also still unclear what cognitive or developmental problems may have been linked to the congenital anomalies found on the bones.So far , DNA analysis of the two skeletons has shown that the two men were brothers, the archaeologist says.Her analysis concluded that the first man, the one with trephinated skull, died between the age of 20 and 40, while his brother, who is believed to have died much earlier, survived only until his early twenties.A sketch reconstructing how the trephinated skull found in Megiddo looked. Rachel KalisherWhile neither lived to a ripe old age, they obviously survived for many years despite their health problems. This is also confirmed by the analysis of the teeth, which can reveal if a person has been malnourished in childhood., Kalisher reports. There were, suggesting they ate non-abrasive food and didn't use their choppers as tools - as many people commonly did at the time."There was some kind of support mechanism in place, they were well fed and taken care of throughout their lives," Kalisher tells Haaretz. "There was also some sort of medical care, since someone came and performed surgery on this person, and the surgery was well done."In the ancient Middle East it was not particularly common, says Kalisher, adding that that only about a dozen other cases have been found in the region, dating from the Neolithic to the Hellenistic period. This was the first evidence of trephination (also called trepanning) at Megiddo, she said.Throughout history, reasons for performing trephination have ranged from the medically sound to purely ritualistic and irrational. The procedure could be used to "clean" a skull fracture or relieve pressure on the brain caused by the swelling and fluid buildup that can follow a head injury. But it was also seen as a way to release evil spirits that were believed to afflict people with some mental or neurological disorders.While skull surgery in a time without antibiotics and anesthesia may sound like a death sentence for the patient, some people did survive the procedure, as demonstrated by the bone regrowth found on many trephinated skulls around the world., Kalisher says.The archaeologists also found most of the bone pieces that had been removed from the skull because they had been buried with the patient., Kalisher says.In this case, the local surgeon could not have known that this patient had an additional, anomalous suture on the forehead."Obviously, it didn't end well, but we can't say whether the surgery killed him," Kalisher notes. "This person had lived with disease for a long time and things must have been escalating for there to be a need for this surgery, so he may have been already dying at the time."Not all researchers are convinced the procedure can be described as a trephination. Had it been done for medical purposes, a round hole would have been drilled into the skull, because this facilitated healing, postulates Israel Hershkovitz, a Tel Aviv University physical anthropologist who did not participate in the study. The fact that the hole in this case was roughly square, suggests it was done for ritual or even violent purposes, he suggests.While the exact cause of death for both brothers remains unclear, what is clear is that, says Israel Finkelstein, the Tel Aviv University archaeologist who directs the dig at Megiddo.This so-called "royal tomb" predated the brothers' burial by about a century, though it is likely that the two were linked, says Finkelstein: "It is not a coincidence that [the brothers] were buried so close: they must have known that this previous important tomb was there and they tried to connect to it, either for ritual purposes or because there was some dynastic link."In the case of the brothers, the funerary offerings were dignified if not as lavish as in the older tomb. Archaeologists found pottery vases, including a bichrome jug imported from Cyprus decorated with the image of a fish and a bird, and a single bead decorating one of the skulls., controlling one of the main international trade routes running through the Levant. Shortly after the brothers' death, in the mid 15th century B.C.E., it was conquered by the Egyptians and would later feature prominently in the biblical narrative . It was the site of numerous bloody battles throughout the centuries, likely spawning the prophecy that the final conflict between good and evil would take place there, at Armageddon (a Greek corruption of the Hebrew name Har Megiddo - Mount Megiddo ).But the tomb of the Canaanite brothers is a reminder that Megiddo was not just the site of biblical stories and apocalyptic prophecies:It's impossible to say what exactly motivated the people of Megiddo to support the two brothers during their difficult existence. But Kalisher notes the apparent universal drive in human and even, as said, pre-human civilizations to care for those who cannot provide for themselves. The Neanderthals line split off from Homo sapiens around 700,000 years ago, it seems. If they cared for their disabled kin as we do, it indicates that our ancestors may have as well.As for the Canaanites who cared for the malformed brothers, we can't know anything about their emotional motivation, Kalisher says. "We can't say for a fact that this was done out of compassion and that they loved their disabled babies as much as their other babies. But they were definitely cared for and I would be very surprised if there wasn't also an emotional bond involved."