She's done as much as anyone to sour US-Russia ties; now, she is one of Washington's top diplomats.In a little-remarked move, the Biden administration announced Monday that Victoria Nuland will take over as the acting second-in-command at the State Department. She replaces Wendy Sherman, who plans to retire at the end of this week.A few quick reminders are in order. When Nuland was serving in the Obama administration, she had a now-infamous leaked call with the U.S. ambassador to Ukraine. As the Maidan Uprising roiled the country, the pair of American diplomats discussed conversations with opposition leaders, and Nuland expressed support for putting Arseniy Yatseniuk into power. (Yatseniuk would become prime minister later that month, after Russia-friendly former President Viktor Yanukovych fled the country.) At one memorable point in the call, Nuland said "Fu-k the EU" in response to Europe's softer stance on the protests.The controversy surrounding the call — and larger implications of U.S. involvement in the ouster of Yanukovych — kicked up tensions with Russia and contributed to Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to seize Crimea and support an insurgency in eastern Ukraine. Her handing out food to demonstrators on the ground in Kyiv probably didn't help either. Nuland, along with State Department sanctions czar Daniel Fried, then led the effort to punish Putin through sanctions. Another official at State reportedly asked Fried if "the Russians realize that the two hardest-line people in the entire U.S. government are now in a position to go after them?"To recap,With U.S.-Russia tensions at their highest point in decades, there should be little doubt as to how her appointment would be received in Moscow.There is, of course, some reason for hope. In the statement announcing Sherman's retirement, the Biden administration did not give a clear indication of whether Nuland would be nominated to formally take over as deputy secretary of state. "Biden has asked Victoria Nuland to serve as Acting Deputy Secretary until our next Deputy Secretary is confirmed," the statement said.For now, we can only wait and see as Kyiv struggles to retake territory through its grinding counteroffensive in the east. "In one month, we have only advanced one kilometer and a half," a Ukrainian medic told Kyiv Post. "We move forward by inches, but I don't think it's worth all the human resources and materiel that we have spent."