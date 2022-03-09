From USA Today:
The claim: There are biolabs in Ukraine funded by the US governmentHave the "fact-checkers" been unfairly targeting those who wrote or speculated about the biolabs in Ukraine?
In the early hours Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale military assault on Ukraine, inciting a wave of international backlash and sanctions against Russia.
"Putin is the aggressor. Putin chose this war. And now he and his country will bear the consequences," President Joe Biden said.
Some on social media claimed the United States may have more at stake than it lets on.
A post shared to Facebook on Thursday shows a map of Ukraine pinpointing what the poster asserts are "exclusive U.S. biolabs in Ukraine" that are funded by the U.S. Department of Defense.
Only moments ago, while testifying in front of the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee, US Undersecretary Victoria Nuland told Senator Marco Rubio that the US is working with Ukraine to prevent BIOLOGICAL RESEARCH FACILITIES from falling into the hands of Russian forces!"
"Ukraine has biological research facilities, which in fact we are now quite concerned Russian troops, Russian forces may be seeking to gain control of, so we are working with the Ukrainians on how they can prevent any of those research materials from falling into the hands of Russian forces should they approach," Nuland said.
Glenn Greenwald shared a video showing the exchange between Senator Rubio and Victoria Nuland
:Ukraine has "biological research facilities," says Undersecretary of State Victoria Nuland, when asked by Sen Rubio if Ukraine has biological or chemical weapons, and says she's worried Russia may get them. But she says she's 100% sure if there's a biological attack, it's Russia.Here's the full exchange between Senator Rubio and US Undersecretary Nuland:
"I'm sure you're aware that the Russian propaganda, two groups already putting out there all kinds of information about how they've uncovered a plot by the Ukrainians to release biological weapons in the country and with NATO's coordination. If there's a biological or chemical weapon incident or attack inside of Ukraine. Is there any doubt in your mind that 100 percent it would be the Russians that would be behind it?" Senator Rubio asked.
"There is no doubt in my mind, Senator, and it is classic Russian technique to blame on the other guy what they're planning to do themselves," Undersecretary Nuland responded.
Greenwald tweeted a follow-up accusing Sen. Rubio of helping Nuland to cover up her "bizarre confession."
Really good cleanup by Rubio: interrupting Nuland's bizarre confession, which he did not expect, and immediately directing her to say that if there's a biological attack, it must be Russia. Why is she so concerned Russia would seize such a benign "biological research facility"?
Conservative Hans Mahncke tweeted: The fact that Nuland categorically claims to already know who is responsible for an attack that hasn't happened is completely and shockingly disqualifying (she already disqualified herself when she co-organized the 2014 Ukraine coup, but we'll leave that aside for now).
Mahncke is referring to the alleged involvement of Victoria Nuland, who at the time was the Assistant Secretary of State for European Affairs under Barack Obama and was allegedly the "mastermind" behind the Feb. 22, 2014 "regime change" in Ukraine. Truthout accused Nuland of plotting the overthrow of the democratically elected government of President Viktor Yanukovych while convincing the ever-gullible US mainstream media that the coup wasn't really a coup but a victory for "democracy."
It's becoming increasingly difficult to know what to believe and what not to believe anymore. It would be great if Americans could trust the current Biden Obama administration.
Comment: The Last Refuge adds: We are running out of 'conspiracy theories':
Those who have been paying attention will know of the yeoman work that has been done by Dilyana Gaytandzhieva, who has been investigating this menace for nearly a decade: