© Dilyana Gaytandzhieva



Pentagon research on bioterrorism agents at the Lugar Center

Identify and characterize Hantavirus and Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever virus (CCHFV) strains by molecular methods;

Characterize and study genetic diversity of Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever virus and hantavirus strains isolated from rodents and ectoparasites;

Serological examination of febrile patients with Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever and hemorrhagic fever with renal syndrome;

Collection of rodents and ectoparasites (ticks, fleas);

Tularemia research on soldiers

CDC regional hub

20,000 plasma/serum samples

6,000 serum samples from the 2015 National Seroprevalence Survey of Hepatitis C and B

1,000 blood samples from blood banks

500 blood samples from patients with terminal liver disease

Leaked e-mails between the Lugar Center, the Pentagon biolaboratory in Tbilisi, the US Embassy to Georgia and the Georgian Ministry of Health reveal new information about the $161 million secretive US Government biological research program in this former Soviet country.Arms Watch volunteers have analyzed the leaked data and discovered very interesting facts about the Center's recent activities.Furthermore, the number of US projects and grants have increased as well as the number of US scientists deployed to the Lugar Center.The Lugar Center is just one of the many Pentagon biolaboratories in 25 countries across the world. They are funded by the US Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) under a $ 2.1 billion military program - Cooperative Biological Engagement Program (CBEP) , and are located in former Soviet Union countries such as Georgia (the motherland of former Soviet leader Joseph Stalin) and Ukraine, the Middle East, South East Asia and Africa.The US military biological research projects in Georgia have been funded by the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA). According to internal data, American and Georgian scientists are currently working on the following DTRA projects in the Lugar Center:The project includes isolation of new orthopoxviruses in humans, rodents, domestic and wild animals in Georgia, and collection of rodents (as a natural reservoir for this virus) for their further study.Duration: 01/11/2015-31/10/2018 (extended to 2020)Funding: $702,343Description: characterization and genome research on 100 strains from four endemic species: Y. pestis (causing the disease plague), B. anthracis (anthrax), Brucella, and F. tularensis (causing the disease tularemia).Duration: 01/11/2015-31/10/2018Funding: $ 518,409Description and objectives:Duration: 16/08/2017-15/08/2021Funding: $612,614Description: 1) Ecological research on rodents in Kerb on the Georgian-Azerbaijani border 2) Isolation of different strains of Yersinia; 3) Molecular screening of collected rodent and flea samples. 4) A comparative analysis of the genomes of Yersinia strains obtained during the fieldwork; 5) Spatial analysis of the distribution of Yersinia strains.Duration: 01/09/2017-31/08/2018 (extended to 2022)Funding: $134,090.00Duration: 24/10/2018-23 /10/2019Funding: $71,500In 2017 the US Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) launched a $6.5 million project on bats and coronaviruses in Western Asia (Georgia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Turkey and Jordan) with the Lugar Center being the local laboratory for this genetic research. The duration of the program is 5 years and has been implemented by the non-profit US organisation Eco Health Alliance. The project's objectives are: 1. Capture and non-lethally sample 5,000 bats in 5-year period (2017-2022) 2. Collect 20,000 samples (i.e. oral, rectal swabs and/or feces, and blood) and screen for coronaviruses using consensus PCR at regional labs in Georgia and Jordan. According to the project presentation , Eco Health Alliance already sampled 270 bats of 9 species in three Western Asian countries: 90 individual bats in Turkey (Aug 2018), Georgia (Sept 2018), and Jordan (Oct 2018).EcoHealth Alliance and Georgian scientists sampling a bat for coronavirus research in 2018 (Facebook, Keti Sidamonidze)(US federal grant HDTRA1-19-1-0042 awarded to NCDC-Georgia)Duration: 23/09/2019 - 22/09/2022Funding: $945,000Tasked with the operational and scientific support to the Lugar Center is USAMRU-Georgia, a special unit deployed to Georgia by the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research (WRAIR). WRAIR has paid: $524,625 (2016-2018), $650,000 (2017-2019) and $1,062,400 (2017-2021) for utility bills, and a further $158,050 (2016-2017) and $322,000 (2018-2021) for security guards.The Pentagon has also awarded a private US contractor, Technology Management Company (TMC) an $8 million contract for science services to support USAMRU-Georgia in the Lugar Center (2016-2021).The Pentagon unit USAMRU-Georgia has conducted extensive research on tularemia involving Georgian soldiers, scientific papers reveal.Tularemia is a rare infectious disease that typically attacks the skin, eyes, lymph nodes and lungs. Tularemia, also called rabbit fever or deer fly fever, is caused by the bacterium Francisella tularensis. It is categorized as a category A bioterrorism agent 900 volunteers (soldiers and civilians) were recruited for the DTRA project GG-19 "Epidemiology and Ecology of Tularemia in Georgia" from 2014 to 2017. Blood samples were collected from those volunteers and tested for tularemia.According to the study, 10 soldiers (2%) of the 500 solders tested had antibodies for F. tularensis. The seropositive soldiers were men, the majority of whom were between 30 and 39 years of age. Seven cases had current residences in known endemic areas (i.e. Kakheti, Samtskhe-Javakheti, Kvemo Kartli, Shida Kartli, and Tbilisi). Three were from areas without previously known F. tularensis transmission (i.e. Imereti).Of the 783 residents approached to participate in this study, 35 (5.0%) volunteers had antibodies to F. tularensis.While the civilian volunteers were all residents of two areas with naturally occurring foci of tularemia in Georgia, the military personnel were soldiers visiting Georgia's military hospital.Below is Google translation in English of this correspondence:The US Government has launched a parallel civil program in Georgia implemented by the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC).The US Embassy and CDC have requested additional office space for 16 employees. Currently the CDC staff are working inside the Lugar Center.Interestingly, the Georgian health officials do not ask about any further information or clarification as to what this new foreign hub is going to do in their own country. Instead, Georgia's Ministry of Health has planned the construction of a new BSL-2 laboratory, conference hall and campus near the Lugar Center with a loan from the European Investment Bank, according to a letter to the finance minister of Georgia leaked on Raidforums.Arms Watch could not independently verify the authenticity of this letter as we did not find it in the leaked files. We have further analyzed the ministry's internal data and discovered the following CDC projects in Georgia:Duration: 01/09/2016 -29/09/2020Funding: $153,492.40Duration: 30/09/2016 - 29/09/2019Funding: $750,000Duration: 30/09 / 16-29 / 09/21Funding: $250,000Duration: 01/07/2017-30 /06/2018Funding: $22,000Objective: The aim of the project is to store samples collected under the Hepatitis C program for future scientific workDuration: 01/07/2017-30/06/2018Duration: 01/09/2017 - 31/08/2018Funding: $92,875Objective: Evaluate morbidity and mortality associated with Hepatitis C virusDuration: 01/09/2017-31/08/2018Funding: $127,125Duration: 30/09/2017 -29/09/2020Funding: $40,000Duration: 30/09/2017 - 29/09/2020Funding: $67,220.00Duration: 30/09/2017 - 29/09/2020Funding: $80,000.00Duration: 30/09/2017 -29/ 09/2020Funding: $45,000Duration: 30/09/2017 -29 /09/2020Funding: $56,140Duration: 30/09/2017 -29 /09/2020Funding: $150,000- clinical specimens will be shipped to the CDC Laboratory for analysesDuration: 30/09/2017 - 29/09/2020Funding: $100,360P.S. Arms Watch is currently analyzing all leaked data. Due to the large volume of information, we will publish more documents in another article soon. If you want to support Arms Watch, please go to the Donation page or Become Volunteer . Thank you!