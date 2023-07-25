Video captured over the weekend appears to show a brief tornado form on the beach at New Smyrna Beach before moving out into the ocean, then becoming a waterspout.The NWS told FOX 35's Ian Cassette that it was likely a "boundary-induced tornadic waterspout," which can form when there is a chance in air temperature or wind direction.The video, which was emailed to FOX 35, showed the powerful wind blowing sand across the beach.