"It's just spreading to more and more appliances. It seems that almost everything that plugs in or fires up around the house is either subject to a pending regulation or soon will be. Consumers aren't going to like any of it. These rules are almost always bad for consumers for the simple reason that they restrict consumer choice."

$198 billion in energy costs and reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 501 million metric tons over 30 years, according to the press release. The projected emissions reduction is equivalent to the combined annual amount of emissions generated by more than 60 million homes, or about half of the homes in the U.S.

"This proposal reinforces the trajectory of consumer savings that forms the key pillar of Bidenomics and builds on the unprecedented actions already taken by this Administration to lower energy costs for working families across the nation. The rule would improve outdated efficiency standards for common household appliances, which is essential to slashing utility bills for American families and cutting harmful carbon emissions."

The Biden administration introduced a new proposal for water heater efficiency standards Friday, becoming the latest widely-used household appliance to be singled out by the Energy Department.The Department of Energy (DOE) claimsin the long-term, according to a Friday press release. The proposed rules are the latest advancement in the Biden administration's widerin pursuit of its climate agenda The regulation would mandate higher efficiency standards for new water heaters that use heat pumps, and would require new gas heat pumps to gain efficiency by usingaccording to the DOE press release. Gas water heaters are smaller and less expensive, and thus carry cheaper installation costs than alternatives, according to FOX News.Ben Lieberman, senior fellow at the Competitive Enterprise Institute, said of the administration's efficiency regulations push:if they are finalized, according to the press release. Other appliances that the Biden administration is planning to issue updated energy standards for include according to the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs.According to the press release, the DOE estimates that the new rule will save American consumers:Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said Friday:The DOE did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation's request for comment.