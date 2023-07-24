© Getty Images / gece33

EU members face a potential gas shortfall in the event of a cold winter and a further decline in Russian deliveries, the International Energy Agency (IEA) has warned.According to a report released on Monday, market fundamentals have eased significantly since the start of 2023 and the EU is well on track to fill storage sites to 95% of working capacity.The report highlighted that a steep decline of almost 80 billion cubic meters (bcm) in Russian gas deliveries to the EU - equating to 15% of global LNG trade - placed "unprecedented pressure" on global gas markets in 2022.The supply shock led to a reconfiguration of global LNG flows, drove natural gas prices to all-time highs, and necessitated a readjustment in demand, the IEA wrote. Global natural gas consumption dropped by an estimated 1.5% last year, similar to the fall experienced in 2020 following the first wave of Covid lockdowns.According to the report, a cold winter could increase natural gas demand in the EU's residential and commercial sectors by 30 bcm compared to the 2022/23 heating season. "Given geopolitical uncertainties, a further decline in Russian piped gas deliveries to the European Union cannot be excluded. If Russian piped gas supplies were to fully stop from 1 October 2023, it would result in a total shortfall of 10 bcm," the IEA said.The bloc has already banned Russian seaborne oil deliveries, as well as joining the G7 countries in placing a price cap on Russian crude.Norway is currently the single-largest gas supplier to the bloc, according to the IEA.. According to Brussels-based economic think tank Bruegel, the bloc's LNG imports from Russia in 2022 reached a three-year high at 19.2 bcm.