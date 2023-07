Forgone tax receipts and increased welfare spending weigh heavily of state coffers.Lockdown wreaked havoc across the economy, devastating children's education, hammering the public finances and piling pressure on a health service already struggling with the ageing population.Some of those not working are among the 1.4m claimed sufferers of long Covid. Other conditions have also become more prevalent.Progressive illnesses such as cancer are up 17pc, affecting more than 200,000 people, while heart problems and musculoskeletal conditions have ebbed to take 111,000 and 543,000 out of the workforce respectively.The reasons this translates into more inactivity are varied.The number awaiting treatment hit 7.4m in April, up from below 5m on the eve of the pandemic and under 3m a decade ago.The benefits system itself may even bear some of the blame Those who are out of work, in poor health and claiming benefits are incentivised to claim sickness support instead of jobseekers' allowance.As the OBR puts it, there is evidence of "rising onflows to health-related benefits, which may partly reflect the degree of ongoing assessment, conditionality, and return-to-work support for those on health-related benefits versus other out-of-work benefits, alongside the role of a sustained period of weak household income growth and rising cost-of-living pressures increasing the incentives to claim the former, more generous, benefits".In the pandemic, close to 100pc of those who applied for incapacity benefit, which pays an average of £10,000 per year, were approved, up from 81pc on the eve of Covid.Andy King, an outgoing member of the OBR's executive team, says it is a matter of claimants more rigorously checking which benefits they are entitled to receive.These in turn pile pressure onto the public purse.The benefits bill has risen by £6.8bn for this financial year for the extra 930,000 people who are in poor health, almost half of whom are inactive.The OBR estimates the foregone income tax, national insurance contribution averages and other Government receipts totals £8.9bn.Then come the healthcare costs themselves.Whether the trend continues or can be reversed matters hugely for the Government's finances.The OBR's central forecast is for a small recovery in workforce participation, which helps bring borrowing down from as much as £130bn this year to just under £50bn by 2027-28.A further spiral in ill health pushing an extra 500,000 out of the workforce, relative to that central forecast, adds £21.3bn to that annual borrowing. A fall of the same magnitude would save £18.7bn per year.That represents an enormous prize for any Government which can push the numbers in the right direction.So how to relieve the dire situation?The Prime Minister made cutting NHS waiting lists one of his top five priorities.On the face of things, this suggests rattling through the waiting lists could free up a large number of people to come back to work.Yet the OBR cautions not all treatments will make people well overnight.Chopping the waiting list more than in half, from 7.4m to 3.5m, over the next four years, would only reduce working-age inactivity by 25,000, it projects.Given waiting lists and, in particular, mental ill health were rising problems even before the pandemic, the solution is not obvious.Getting the long-term sick back to work will be difficult because the people affected were mostly older, poorer and previously worked in low-skilled jobs, says King."It just looks quite difficult to address to be honest. The socio-economic gradient of what we see here is concentrated amongst those in lower paid jobs, less secure occupations in rented accommodation," he says."This is a part of the population that has had challenges in this area for a long time that appear to have been made worse by the pandemic. So it just all adds up to a very difficult policy challenge."