Economist and founder of ShadowStats.com, John Williams says the government's "phony numbers" don't show the public how bad things really are with the economy. Williams prides himself in giving you the actual economic numbers without "accounting gimmicks" that make things look better than they actually are. For example, the latest official government number on inflation shows 8.3%. It's officially a 40-year high. It gets worse when you strip away all the "accounting gimmicks," and you see the real number that is burdening real people in the real world. John Williams explains, ". I think you will find people are having a more difficult time than they were having 40 years ago."On the unemployment front, the government is touting a 3.5% unemployment rate. What are the real numbers when you count all unemployed people no matter how long they have been looking for work? Williams says, "The unemployment numbers are frightening. . . . I think we are seeing what I consider a phony number of 3.5%. After a year, the 'discouraged worker' disappears as an issue. . . .(BLS)."Williams is not expecting things to get better anytime soon. Williams contends, "I think the economy is going to get a lot worse. If you listen to what (Fed Head) Jay Powell said at his last press conference, he said he's looking to create a recession. That's effectively what he was saying, and they are doing it. . . . I think you have higher inflation ahead. I would try to get my cash into assets that adjust for inflation such as gold and silver. You also need to get something that has a long shelf life. . . . The problem here is going to be in the next yeaGood buys are things that will spike with inflation. . . . Stock up on canned food. . . .I think you are going to see a few more percentage points on the government numbers coming up. That can, and I think will, happen as things deteriorate here."There is much more in the 42-minute interview.Join Greg Hunter of USAWatchdog.com as he goes One-on-One with John Williams, founder of ShadowStats.com , as he explains how bad the economy really is. (10.11.22)There is much free information on the homepage of ShadowStats.com. For detailed hard hitting original analysis, you can become a subscriber by clicking here.