"I am extremely grateful that doctors and medical institutions are now willing to talk about adverse reactions. [They] should have been listening to the injured. We even have many injured medical professionals among the injured who have had trouble being heard."

"[This] debilitating suite of symptoms that resembles Long Covid, has been more elusive, its link to vaccination unclear and its diagnostic features ill-defined.



"But in recent months, what some call Long Vax has gained wider acceptance among doctors and scientists, and some are now working to better understand and treat its symptoms."

"Science Magazine is speaking to an audience that the rest of us who have been pigeonholed into this corner can't speak to because they don't even know we exist. We've all been censored to no end. So how are we going to reach those people?



"They've been hammered over and over again in outlets like Science Magazine — which is kind of ironic — with the idea that the vaccines are wonderful and there's no possible way that anything bad can happen ...



"So if we ever get an opportunity to put a little bit of content out there in their lane for them to question even just a little bit what's going on around them, then we'll be able to pull them back over to, you know, to the truth."

Vaccine-related autoimmune disorders are underreported

Scientists hesitantly speak out

The power of patient advocacy

"The best advice and support I have had about my reactions have come directly from other injured. They have been a lifeline for me. I knew to ask for a skin punch biopsy only because other injured people had told me to based on my symptoms.



"Even knowing what to ask for, the first neurologist wanted to wait and run other tests because he said small fiber neuropathy doesn't normally present the way I was presenting. I told him we are in unchartered [sic] waters learning as we go, so please run the test.



"Finally after months of waiting, he tested me and I was positive for small fiber polyneuropathy."

Immune overreaction to spike protein

"One theory is that after vaccination some people generate another round of antibodies targeting the first. Those antibodies could function somewhat like spike itself: Spike targets a cell surface protein called the angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) receptor, enabling the virus to enter cells."

"The rogue antibodies might also bind to ACE2, which helps regulate blood pressure and heart rate. ... If those antibodies disrupt ACE2 signaling, that could cause the racing heart rates and blood pressure swings seen in POTS.



"Small fiber neurons also have the ACE2 receptor on their surface, so in theory rogue antibodies could contribute to neuropathy."



'Needless gaslighting' has to end

"Had there been a medical and financial safety net along with processes to accurately research the injured and adequately support us, we would be much farther along than we are and so many wouldn't have had to needlessly be gaslit at the doctor's office with all of these new symptoms.



"I wish those of us who were not using the medical system prior to our Covid vaccines and were now suddenly showing up with debilitating and scary symptoms would have been at the very least researched.



"We needed acknowledgment even though our truths are uncomfortable. It has been a painful and lonely ride that I would not wish on anyone. We need to be able to talk openly about reactions because what doesn't get talked about leads to shame and isolation. Isolation can lead to suicide. We have seen far too many injured take their lives.



"We have waited years because our reactions might cause vaccine hesitancy. That has delayed progress. We are part of the science. The medical world needs to study our reactions to make this brand-new vaccine safer for all people."

"The deep-pocketed funders of Covid vaccines had no problem pouring billions into them without any preliminary data — but helping their victims is not one of their financial priorities," Chudov commented.