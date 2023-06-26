If it is MPS's position that the material has been copied and retained in accordance with the Schedule and the Code please explain what steps have been taken in relation to the phone and the material contained on it since it was taken from my phone on 30 November 2021 and why these steps are lawful and authorised. Has this material been supplied to a third party? If yes, why and for what purpose?



Would you also please verify that I had no legal right to refuse the DNA test and fingerprints. Would you please tell me what will be done with these elements. Are they stored, are they destroyed. If they are stored, for what specific purpose?

The allegations against Milosevic over Bosnia and Croatia were cooked up in 2001, two years after an earlier indictment had been issued against him by the separate international criminal tribunal for the former Yugoslavia (ICTY) at the height of Nato's attack on Yugoslavia in 1999. Notwithstanding the atrocities on all sides in Kosovo, Nato claims that Serbia was pursuing genocide turned out to be war propaganda, so the ICTY prosecutor decided to bolster a weak case by trying to "get" Milosevic for Bosnia as well. It took two years and 300 witnesses, but the prosecution never managed to produce conclusive evidence against its star defendant, and its central case has now been conclusively blown out of the water.

On 7 October 2022, late in the evening, at around 11.30 pm, I was detained at Gatwick Airport in London by anti-terrorism police. I was not released until shortly before 1 am and my computer was taken from me. It has not yet been returned.



My passport and all my personal belongings - my wallet, my phone, my keys, everything - were removed. I was taken to a room where I was questioned for an hour by two anti-terrorism police officers, acting under powers given to the police (as I learned for the first time) by Schedule 3 of the 2019 Counter-terrorism and Border Security Act

The Act is supposedly designed to allow the police to detain 'hostile actors' who are travelling to the country to 'plan, prepare or carry out their hostile acts' (according to the leaflet the officers gave me). But the Act itself says, 'An examining officer may exercise the powers under this paragraph whether or not there are grounds for suspecting that a person is or has been engaged in hostile activity' (my emphasis)[1]. So an Act ostensibly designed to allow hostile actors to be stopped in fact applies indiscriminately to everyone, according to its own explicit terms.



It is certainly surprising that the powers were wielded, in my case, against a British national. Nationals should not normally be questioned in this way about their reasons for entering the territory of their own country.

But of course I was being detained, since it was impossible for me to leave the interrogation room and, even more so, the airport, without my passport and personal effects. (I was kept on the 'air side', i.e. before passing through passport control.) The word 'detained' has evidently been emptied of all meanin

So the special powers enjoyed by the Police at UK ports are a 'regime of exception' in which the normal safeguards of the rule of law have been tossed aside .



It goes on, 'You can be searched, and anything you have with you ... this includes electronic devices ... where searches are conducted, there is no requirement for a written notice of search to be provided to you. Under certain circumstances, the officer can seize any property they find.'



What are these 'certain circumstances'? When I protested at the fact that my computer was being taken from me, which would prevent me from working until it is returned, and when I offered to bring it to a police station the following day, the officer replied that it was out of the question that it would not be taken. In other words, there are no 'certain circumstances.' The seizure of such devices is, on the contrary, the rule.

First they came for the Communists and I did not speak out because I was not a Communist.



Then they came for the Socialists and I did not speak out because I was not a Socialist.



Then they came for the trade unionists and I did not speak out because I was not a trade unionist.



Then they came for the Jews and I did not speak out because I was not a Jew



Then they came for me. And there was no one left to speak out for me.

"The reason which has been advanced for the retention of this material is not that Mr Laughland has been engaged in interference activity directed by, or otherwise linked to, the Russian state; it is that he may be linked to individuals who may have been so engaged." Judge Lord Menzies

Totalitarianism is never content to rule by external means, namely, through the state and a machinery of violence; thanks to its peculiar ideology and the role assigned to it in this apparatus of coercion, totalitarianism has discovered a means of dominating and terrorizing human beings from within. Hannah Arendt