Weingarten, president of the nation's second-largest teachers union, American Federation of Teachers, is widely criticized by Republicans for backing school lockdowns during the coronavirus pandemic and causing the worst academic decline in decades.
"Turns out that if you call concerned parents domestic terrorists and work tirelessly to keep schools closed, you qualify as an adviser to DHS," Parents Defending Education director of outreach Erika Sanzi told the Washington Examiner. "But this is a major red flag — Randi is hyper-political and her current posture is very anti-parent. Her role in recent years has been defined by lies and failure, so in that sense, she'll be a perfect fit for the job."
The school closures advocated by Weingarten have proven detrimental to children, who have suffered learning loss, social and developmental stunting, and mental health issues as a result.
Throughout the pandemic, Weingarten advocated school closures, thwarted attempts to reopen, and supported mask mandates for young children. Her influence was revealed by close contacts with the CDC on policy, as emails show.
Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas announced the appointment of members to the Homeland Security Academic Partnership Council, which is focused on providing recommendations on campus safety and security.
"The Department will support our mission to safeguard the American people, and help our country think through and prepare for whatever threats lie ahead," Mayorkas said in a press release.
"Randi Weingarten chose appeasing teacher unions over getting students back in the classroom during the pandemic," Rep. Ben Cline (R-VA) tweeted. "Now, math and reading scores for the Nation's 13-year-olds are at the worst decline in decades. Why is DHS rewarding bad policy?"
