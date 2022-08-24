Society's Child
Irony: Teachers union head who is partnered with left-wing disinformation group shares fake news
The Federalist
Mon, 22 Aug 2022 00:01 UTC
"Books we have taught for generations!" Weingarten wrote in a quote tweet amplifying the list from an account called "Freesus Patriot," which refused to reveal its sources. Titles include classics from "To Kill a Mockingbird" and "The Handmaid's Tale" to the Harry Potter novels. The list of purportedly blacklisted books, however, was entirely made up, with many remaining in K-12 curricula throughout the state.
"My bad," Weingarten wrote in a follow-up post. "Looks like some of the books weren't banned."
implemented in classrooms dictating to students what news sources are acceptable. The cooperative, announced in January, was branded in a press release as a campaign to "combat misinformation online." NewsGuard's ratings, however, continue to score legacy outlets which sought to dismiss the Hunter Biden laptop story as disinformation with perfect credibility while the New York Post and The Federalist are given dismal grades. The left-wing disinformation group also downgraded Fox News in July with claims the network "fails to adhere to several basic journalistic standards" and "published numerous false and misleading claims, including about politics and COVID-19."
"NewsGuard is a for-profit organization operating under the guise of an objective public service," Fox News Media said in a statement upon the updated rating. "Their management and editorial teams rely heavily on left-leaning sourcing to attempt to silence diversity of thought in media. FOX News is proud of the coverage we provide our dedicated viewers, which is why we attract the most politically diverse audience in cable news."
NewsGuard's board of advisers includes former CIA Director Michael Hayden, who labeled Republicans the most "dangerous" political force on Earth last week.
In May, a team of researchers at New York University (NYU) studied the effectiveness of the browser extension redirecting users to websites deemed credible by the company's censors. Investigators found no effect on individuals' ability to identify misinformation.
NewsGuard did not respond to The Federalist's request for comment on Monday over Weingarten's publication of fake news to her more than 100,000 followers on Twitter.
Tristan Justice is the western correspondent for The Federalist. He has also written for The Washington Examiner and The Daily Signal. His work has also been featured in Real Clear Politics and Fox News. Tristan graduated from George Washington University where he majored in political science and minored in journalism. Follow him on Twitter at @JusticeTristan or contact him at Tristan@thefederalist.com.
Comment: Well, we always knew the disinformation guardians were the biggest source of disinformation.
See also: