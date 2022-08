American Federation of Teachers (AFT) President Randi Weingarten admitted to sharing fake news Sunday when the union leader published a list of supposedly banned books in Florida."Books we have taught for generations!" Weingarten wrote in a quote tweet amplifying the list from an account called "Freesus Patriot," which refused to reveal its sources. Titles include classics from "To Kill a Mockingbird" and "The Handmaid's Tale" to the Harry Potter novels. The list of purportedly blacklisted books, however, was entirely made up, with many remaining in K-12 curricula throughout the state."NewsGuard is a for-profit organization operating under the guise of an objective public service," Fox News Media said in a statement upon the updated rating.In May, a team of researchers at New York University (NYU) studied the effectiveness of the browser extension redirecting users to websites deemed credible by the company's censors. Investigators found no effect on individuals' ability to identify misinformation.NewsGuard did not respond to The Federalist's request for comment on Monday over Weingarten's publication of fake news to her more than 100,000 followers on Twitter.Tristan Justice is the western correspondent for The Federalist. He has also written for The Washington Examiner and The Daily Signal. His work has also been featured in Real Clear Politics and Fox News. Tristan graduated from George Washington University where he majored in political science and minored in journalism. Follow him on Twitter at @JusticeTristan or contact him at Tristan@thefederalist.com.