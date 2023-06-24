© YouTube / The Telegraph

The Telegraph has apparently disguised homophobic language by Kiev's troops.British newspaper The Telegraph appears to have covered up the repeated use of an anti-gay slur by Ukrainian fighters in a combat video. The clip was published by the outlet on its YouTube channel two months ago, although questions over the translation were widely picked up online only this week.The bodycam footage appeared to show Russian-speaking Ukrainian troops repelling an attack on their positions outside the Donbass city of Artyomovsk (known in Ukraine as Bakhmut).Judging by the watermarks on the video, it was shot by fighters with the so-called DaVinci Wolves unit, a self-styled elite mechanized infantry battalion of the Ukrainian military. The leader of the unit, notorious neo-Nazi Dmitry 'DaVinci' Kotsyubailo, was killed on the front lines in early March, and was granted a state-level funeral with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky in attendance.