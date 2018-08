© Alexandr Maksimenko / Sputnik



Germany treated more than 100 soldiers from Ukraine since 2014 but doesn't know if they served in the army or in neo-Nazi-linked paramilitaries. Some were filmed doing Nazi salutes on stretchers and sporting far-right logos.Hellmich's letter, obtained by RT Deutsch, details that 112 Ukrainian fighters were airlifted and treated in Germany since the conflict in eastern Ukraine began in 2014.Earlier, the Defense Ministry's spokesperson told RT that the patients are selected "solemnly by their medical condition," with priority given to those in need of urgent treatment, and not based on where they served.Neu, whose party is in opposition to the ruling coalition, was specifically asking about the fighters from the infamous Azov Battalion because its members were reported by numerous media outlets as brandishing Nazi insignia and espousing neo-Nazi and ultranationalist views. The battalion's official symbol is the 'Wolfsangel,' which was used by several German SS divisions during WWII.Another injured man heading off to Germany at the same time was filmed by a Ukrainian TV channel TSN wearing a T-shirt from the clothing brand popular with neo-Nazis and ultranationalists. The shirt in question made a reference to the SS Division 'Wiking.'The neo-Nazi ideology within the battalion was noted by major media outlets, such as USA Today and Der Spiegel, while its commanders dismiss the ties with Nazi Germany, and insist that the extreme views of some of the fighters are "their personal beliefs."