Puppet Masters
US Navy detected Titan implosion on Sunday, but Biden admin only released news on Thursday after Hunter plea deal and whistleblower reports released
Post Millennial
Fri, 23 Jun 2023 00:00 UTC
Underwater microphones, the Wall Street Journal reports, which are used to detect enemy submarines, detected the implosion. It was revealed by the Coast Guard that the Titan suffered a "catastrophic implosion."
The Navy did not name the system that was used to detect the implosion. "The U.S. Navy conducted an analysis of acoustic data and detected an anomaly consistent with an implosion or explosion in the general vicinity of where the Titan submersible was operating when communications were lost," the Navy said in a statement.
"While not definitive, this information was immediately shared with the Incident Commander to assist with the ongoing search and rescue mission."
That the information was not released sooner was believed by some to be a distraction from the ongoing Biden scandals surrounding bribery, FBI cover-ups, and Hunter Biden's influence peddling. It was revealed on Thursday by House GOP that Hunter Biden demanded money from China while Joe Biden was in the room with him, and told the Chinese contacts that his father was sitting there with him.
This was revealed by an IRS whistleblower who testified in the House just one day after Hunter Biden plead guilty to tax crimes as part of a plea deal. A further crime, of obtaining a firearm by lying on a background check form, appears likely to be dismissed pending conditions.
Human Events Jack Posobiec made that connection, saying that "The WSJ is reporting the US Navy detected the Titan implosion on Sunday but Biden held the news until today's whistleblower testimony on Hunter. The entire thing was a distraction op."
The New York Post's Miranda Divine weighed in as well. "The Biden administration knew the Titan submarine imploded Sunday," she said. "But waited until today to make it public. Convenient smokescreen for today's House Ways & Means release of IRS whistleblower testimony of DOJ sabotage of the Hunter Biden investigation."
The Navy was aware of the implosion only hours after the Titan began its journey to the Titanic, where the 5-man crew anticipated viewing the wreckage of the storied, ill-fate luxury liner that sank to the bottom of the sea in April 1912.
A US defense official said that as soon as the Titan lost communications on Sunday, they began listening under the sea for signs of what was happening. The Titan imploded some 1600 feet from the Titanic, killing all 5 men aboard, including a 19-year-old. The defense official told the Coast Guard at the time what they had heard.
This evidence from the Navy helped the Coast Guard narrow their search, using an unmanned remote operation vehicle, in the international waters near the crash. The findings were not reported publicly at that time.
The Coast Guard is the agency tasked with search and rescue while the Navy is responsible for handling and detecting foreign threats.