The OceanGate CEO who is trapped on a 22-foot submersible on an ill-fated voyage to see the Titanic wreck once explained how he didn't hire "50-year-old white guys" with military experience to captain his vessels because they weren't "inspirational."Stockton Rush, 61, added that such expertise was unnecessary because "anybody can drive the sub" with a $30 video game controller.Rush's Everett, Wash.-based company has made two previous trips to the 1912 wreckage of the "unsinkable" ship, which is 12,500 feet underwater at the bottom of the Atlantic some 370 miles off the coast of Canada.One of OceanGate's previous Titanic expeditions had also gotten lost for several hours, because there is no GPS underwater, according to CBS News correspondent David Pogue, who was along for the harrowing ride.Company officials were criticized for waiting eight hours after they lost communication with the Titan to alert authorities about the missing vessel on Sunday. The entire journey to the shipwreck was only supposed to take 10 hours."We're taking approaches that are used largely in the aerospace industry, is related to safety and some of the preponderance of checklists, uh, things we do for risk assessments and things like that, that are more aviation-related than, uh, ocean-related and we can train people to do that," Rush had reportedly said.