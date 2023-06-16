A new book from an old dude (almost 90!) in New Mexico is not a cool, fashionable news story. Publishing, it seems, is also no country for old men.

McCarthy's new books (like his previous ones) are brutal and unapologetic — and many readers will find them disturbing.

Cormac has always been a prickly recluse who doesn't play the publicity game — and repeatedly refused to give interviews to the media outlets in question. So he drops to the bottom of their priority list.

He never networked with the influential people or glad-handed his way to the centers of power, and even now a price must be paid for this.

Etc.

There was an ill-contained horror beneath the surface of the world and there always had been. That at the core of reality lies a deep and eternal demonium. All religions understand this. And it wasn't going away. And that to imagine the grim eruptions of this century were in any way singular or exhaustive was simply a folly.

Given the overall tone of society, we need brutal books that shake us up — but those are precisely the ones that publishers don't want us to read.