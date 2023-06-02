twitter head of safety resigns

Ella Irwin, Twitter’s former head of trust and safety
Head of Twitter Trust and Safety is reported to have resigned on Thursday.

This comes after a deal between Twitter and The Daily Wire to promote the year anniversary of Matt Walsh's What Is a Woman? documentary was collapsed over "misgendering."

A report from Forbes stated that "Ella Irwin, Twitter's head of trust and safety and one of Elon Musk's top lieutenants, is no longer in Twitter's internal slack, according to a source familiar and a screenshot of her deactivated account viewed by Fortune."

Reuters reporter Sheila Dang said that Irwin's resignation was confirmed.


"Confirmed," Dang wrote, "Ella Irwin tells me she resigned today." She shared a tweet on the scoop from Fortune.

Irwin's Twitter bio is still tagged with the official badge of Twitter.

After Daily Wire CEO took to Twitter to address the controversy over the deal, Elon Musk responded saying that the refusal of Twitter to honor the deal was a mistake by many people at Twitter.


Warnings from Twitter on Walsh's tweets about the film showed that the film may "violate" terms of service and that the reach of the tweets would be limited.
twitter warning 'what is a woman'
Musk took over Twitter in the fall of 2022, and has set about transforming the platform to be more friendly to free speech and advocates for speech.

Prior to Musk's takeover, accounts being banned or suppressed for misgendering, the act of using pronouns for a person that refer to their biological sex as opposed to the gender they imagine themselves to be, was not uncommon.

Noted women's rights activists Meghan Murphy was banned for referring to a man as "him" after he had demanded women immigrant aestheticians in Canada wax his "female" testicles.