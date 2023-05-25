Society's Child
600,000 Americans per year are dying from COVID shots says top insurance analyst
The Florida Standard
Tue, 11 Apr 2023 07:00 UTC
Those vaccinated against COVID-19 have a 26 percent higher mortality rate on average compared to those who declined the jab - and the death toll is even more staggering for vaccinated people under 50 years old, where mortality is 49 percent higher than for those unvaccinated.
The shocking numbers are based on government data from the United Kingdom and were brought to Senator Ron Johnson's (R-WI) attention by Josh Stirling, one of the nation's top insurance analysts and formerly Senior Research Analyst for U.S. nonlife insurance at Sanford C. Bernstein & Co.
"Worst of all - the people who only took one dose of the vaccine have an approximately 145 percent worse mortality rate," Stirling said and explained that this even higher death rate applies to those who took the first shot and then had adverse reactions, making them stop the planned vaccination schedule.
Watch Josh Stirling's and former Blackrock executive Edward Dowd's testimony on vaccine-induced excess mortality below.
Comment: Since the US projections are inferred from UK government data, all this assumes that Americans, on the whole, received the same types of Covid vaccines that were given in the UK. So the numbers of dying could be better or worse in the US - depending on this and other variables not contained in Stirling's assessment.
Reader Comments
After remedy gets delivered, and those that cause all the harm are eliminated - well - can you imagine that?
Or do you think others will emerge harmful - senese....that is the crux of the matter....history may be long, but history is not written in a rock.
Sometimes changes big happen and now when flux is so paramount, now is the time for the change to happen.
Now or never I reckon.
I call for discriminate missiles to take out the tormentors proven evil in the harmful intent they project - let them die the way they lived.
If you think you are elite, guess what - you got another thing coming.
If you live with the evil, you die with em.
However, if you put me in the corner I will answer as such:
YES
What you think?
For all you suckers chose to get jabbed once, twice, thrice, four times for eff sake...
GET A CLUE
Wake up now or die with your tormentors - die in fear thinking you were woke.
The irony of it is over the top - that means big changes on the way.