this even higher death rate applies to those who took the first shot and then had adverse reactions,

Former Bernstein senior analyst Josh Stirling draws a shocking conclusion from UK government health data.Those vaccinated against COVID-19 have a 26 percent higher mortality rate on average compared to those who declined the jab - and the death toll is even more staggering for vaccinated people under 50 years old, where mortality is 49 percent higher than for those unvaccinated., one of the nation's top insurance analysts and formerly Senior Research Analyst for U.S. nonlife insurance at Sanford C. Bernstein & Co."Worst of all - the people who only took one dose of the vaccine have an approximately 145 percent worse mortality rate," Stirling said and explained thatmaking them stop the planned vaccination schedule.Stirling concluded.Watch Josh Stirling's and former Blackrock executive Edward Dowd's testimony on vaccine-induced excess mortality below.